Elm Street Technology Acquires VoicePad

Elm Street Technology, LLC recently announced the acquisition of VoicePad, a provider of new client acquisition and telecom solutions for real estate brokerages and their agents. The acquisition of VoicePad will complement Elm Street’s Elevate platform, which provides an end-to-end suite of real estate technology and marketing services.

“We’re thrilled to welcome VoicePad to the Elm Street Technology team as we look to broaden our platform of integrated real estate technology solutions to help us reach the next stage of our growth,” said Prem Luthra, president and CEO of Elm Street Technology. “Since its founding in 2003, VoicePad has provided high-level service to a robust portfolio of real estate brokerages, brands and professionals. We look forward to expanding our offerings to our collective audiences.”

“The entire VoicePad team looks forward to this strategic alignment with Elm Street Technology,” stated Randall Standard, chief executive officer of VoicePad. “The opportunity to integrate into a singular, comprehensive tech stack like Elevate will not only help us to better serve our clients, but also continue to position Elm Street Technology as one of the true technology leaders in the real estate sector.”

Early in 2020, Elm Street Technology announced a strategic partnership with Aquiline Capital Partners, a private investment firm based in New York and London investing in businesses across the financial services sector. This partnership enables Elm Street Technology to accelerate its organic growth and to pursue strategic acquisitions. VoicePad is the seventh acquisition for Elm Street Technology since the company’s founding in 2016. Past acquisitions have included companies such as IDX Broker, eMerge, AgentJet, Listingbook, RLS2000 and Consolidated Knowledge.

Source: Elm Street Technology

