Industry Organizations Issued Statements in Response to Events at U.S. Capitol

National Association of REALTORS® President Charlie Oppler issued the following statement in response to the recent events at the United States Capitol.

“The scenes we are watching unfold as a nation are shocking and leave us in disbelief,” Oppler said. “America’s largest trade association stands with our democracy and our nation’s centuries-old observance of peaceful protests and the peaceful transfer of power. What happened today [at press time] at the U.S. Capitol was an assault on both.

“We urge for calm and fully support the U.S. Capitol Police and the National Guard to restore safety to the city of Washington, D.C,” Oppler continued. “Members of Congress, their staff, Capitol Police Officers and workers at the U.S. Capitol today came under attack. These are scenes that should not stand in the United States of America and are no part of our fabric as a free, compassionate and tolerant people.”

The National Multifamily Council (NMHC) also released a statement:

“This afternoon’s abhorrent assault on the United States Capitol and on the underpinning institutions of our democracy must come to an end. NMHC calls on lawmakers to live up to their oaths and certify the results of the 2020 election as soon as they can safely do so.

“In 1863 at Gettysburg, President Lincoln consecrated that ground with the words ‘and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.’ Members of Congress now have an urgent responsibility to fulfill that creed, protect our system of government and complete the certification of Electoral College ballots.

“NMHC and its members look forward to working with the Biden-Harris Administration and Congress to address our nation’s housing affordability challenges and provide much-needed support for our nation’s renters and housing providers.” — Doug Bibby, President NMHC



Additionally, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) released the following statement:

“MBA condemns the vicious, lawless mob that descended on the U.S. Capitol today and wreaked havoc on our democratic process. Their actions were abhorrent and not representative of the ideals and character of America. The United States’ democracy is the model for the world; those who deliberately undermine or disrespect it, or who fail to protect it, should be ashamed.

“We are calling for an immediate peaceful end to today’s assault on our democracy. The world is watching, and nothing can deter us from completing this peaceful transfer of power.

“MBA looks forward to working with the Biden-Harris administration and new Congress in the weeks and months ahead.” — MBA President and CEO Bob Broeksmit