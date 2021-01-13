RE/MAX INTEGRA and Real Estate Webmasters Inc. Partner for New Renaissance Web Platform

RE/MAX INTEGRA and Real Estate Webmasters Inc (REW) recently announced a new preferred pricing partnership to help bring REW’s brand-new Renaissance web marketing and CRM platform to all Canadian members of RE/MAX INTEGRA.

The Renaissance platform by Real Estate Webmasters utilizes Google Page Speed and includes MLS and CRM integration. Renaissance is also both ADA and AODA compliant, meeting the new accessibility laws that Ontario adopted on Jan 1—and other provinces are soon to adopt as well.

“Real Estate Webmasters already powers some of the biggest and best real estate agent and company websites with a strong reputation for performance. We are excited to offer our brokers and agents this preferred pricing structure and access to the Renaissance platform, which will give those who take advantage the ability to generate more leads to their websites and a great CRM to help manage them,” said Christopher Alexander, RE/MAX INTEGRA’s chief strategy officer.

This new agreement waives 100 percent of the approximate $6,500 setup fees for all RE/MAX INTEGRA members in Canada for the Renaissance platform. It also offers at par Canadian pricing for all REW professional services, saving Canadian members the difference in exchange from REW’s USD pricing—something that has reportedly never been offered at Real Estate Webmasters Inc. to any other franchise or partner.

“RE/MAX is truly stepping up with this agreement,” said Morgan Carey, CEO of Real Estate Webmasters Inc. “I am very proud to be working with RE/MAX INTEGRA to offer this program. We are committed to our RE/MAX customers and our RE/MAX family.”

“And REMAX truly is family,” added Carey. His wife is a REALTOR® with RE/MAX Of Nanaimo, and her website www.carlycarey.com is REW’s showcase of a customized Renaissance platform.

Real Estate Webmasters Inc. also powers many of the top RE/MAX teams such as Gary Ashton and Justin Havrey. They also power the flagship website Remax.eu, which represents the RE/MAX brand for over 29,000 agents in over 40 countries in Europe.

For more information, please visit www.rew.com/remaxintegra .

