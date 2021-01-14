Appraisal Institute Hosts Free Appraiser Diversity Workshop on Jan. 30

The Appraisal Institute is collaborating with the National Urban League and Fannie Mae to host a free virtual Appraiser Diversity Initiative workshop, “How to Become a Real Estate Appraiser,” Saturday, Jan. 30, noon – 1:15 p.m. EST.

“How to Become a Real Estate Appraiser” will teach attendees about increasingly attractive career options in the exciting world of real estate appraisal. The workshop will also provide knowledge regarding the role of residential property appraisers and their importance, generating valuable opinions useful for mortgage lending.

The workshop further addresses:

– Giving an explanation of how appraisers develop opinions of value

– Explaining education and experience requirements to become an appraiser

– Describing opportunities to work flexible hours in the field or office

– Answering questions with a panel of successful appraisers

The goals of the Appraiser Diversity Initiative are to attract diverse new entrants into the residential appraisal field, overcome barriers to entry (such as education, training, and experience requirements), and provide support to position aspiring appraisers for professional success.

Learn more and register.

Source: The Appraisal Institute

