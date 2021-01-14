Realty One Group Named Real Estate’s Only ‘Fast & Serious’ Franchisor

Realty ONE Group recently announced it made the Franchise Business Review’s top ten ‘Fast & Serious’ list of the smartest growing brands. The UNBrokerage, as it’s known in the industry, was the only real estate franchise to make the list among popular franchisors like Orangetheory Fitness, CycleBar and Dogtopia.

Despite a global pandemic, Realty ONE Group reports it has set new records signing 86 new franchises while opening 72 new offices, now with over 300 locations in all. The company added more than 2,600 real estate professionals to its global roster, up 21 percent year-over-year, and now has more than 15,000 REALTORS® worldwide. In all, Realty ONE Group professionals sold nearly 83,000 homes with their sights set on selling 111,111 this new year, said the company.

“We met the challenges of 2020 with a sheer determination to grow this company and do even more for our real estate professionals,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group. “This has been a year of cataclysmic change and our unprecedented growth shows we’re a proven choice for people who want to be more successful, make an impact and live better lives.”

In 2020, the Realty ONE Group also introduced a new luxury division, ONE LUXE; launched new websites, including realtyonegroup.com and wakinguptowin.com; hosted over 100 live town halls; and added nearly 3,000 more educational assets for their professionals. Realty ONE Group also donated nearly $100,000 to charitable organizations and communities across the nation, along with thousands of volunteer hours in local markets.

Realty ONE Group received numerous accolades, including inclusion in the Franchise Times Top 200 list, Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top Growth and Top Low-Cost Franchises list and the INC 500/5000 list.

For more information, please visit www.realtyonegroup.com.