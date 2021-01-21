Realty ONE Group a ‘Fastest-Growing Franchise’

Realty ONE Group recently announced they were once again named to Entrepreneur magazine’s 42nd Annual Franchise 500®, breaking into the top 100 fastest-growing franchises in the U.S. in this year’s ranking. The Las Vegas-based franchisor is also the only real estate company on the list to rank higher than last year, having surged up the list from its place below the 200 mark just two short years ago.

“Our Franchise 500 ranking speaks volumes about our tenacity and persistence but also about the viability of our unique model,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group. “Real estate professionals love this brand and as raving fans, they’ve become our own recruiting team, growing this company no matter the market or economic conditions.”

Realty ONE Group is the No. 1 100-percent commission real estate brand in Entrepreneur’s Fastest-Growing Franchises Ranking and had another record year in 2020, selling 86 franchises and adding more than 2,600 REALTORS®, despite the pandemic, reports the company.

“Our message, business model, agent-first focus and COOLTURE have struck a chord with brokers and real estate pros around the country, and now we’re ready for some serious international growth,” said Eddie Sturgeon, Realty ONE Group’s executive vice president of Global Growth.

The UNBrokerage, as it’s known in real estate, was also just named the No. 1 Smartest-Growing Real Estate Franchisor in the nation, earning a top ten spot on Franchise Business Review’s Fast & Serious List.

Realty ONE Group now has more than 15,000 real estate professionals in over 300 locations in 45 states, Washington D.C. and Canada.

For more information, please visit https://www.realtyonegroup.com/.

