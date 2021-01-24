Renowned Industry Creative AJ Canaria Joins MoxiWorks Team

MoxiWorks recently announced AJ Canaria has joined the team. Canaria will use his skills in creative storytelling, photography and videography as their new Creative Producer to help continue to build brand stories for MoxiWorks and their brokerage clients.

Canaria is known throughout the real estate industry for his authentic partnerships and photography, covering the most notable real estate events across the country. He has spent his time capturing captivating photographs for events from Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, RISMedia, Tom Ferry, the National Association of REALTORS®, and many other brokerage and technology partners.

“AJ is an incredibly talented storyteller who has grown his career capturing the world of real estate,” said Maddie Heye, director of Marketing for MoxiWorks. “We are so thrilled to welcome him into the MoxiWorks family, where we’re confident he’ll be able to leverage his talents to tell the stories of innovation and growth in this industry.”

Canaria’s eye for detail when building beautiful stories is what makes him such an incredible asset to this industry.

“‘The creative adult is the child that survived’ has always been a favorite quote of mine,” said Canaria. “I made the decision to live a life of service and adventure to become a professional photographer. Along that journey I’ve come to understand that creativity comes from that child-like wonder, experimentation and utilization of our collective experiences we have in our life.”

Prior to joining the MoxiWorks team, Canaria worked as the creative brand ambassador for Inside Real Estate and was previously the creative director for PlanOmatic.

“Throughout my journey in the industry, I’ve come to learn how important relationships are and I absolutely love the people in the real estate industry,” said Canaria. “To learn about everyone, to collaborate with them and tell their story is what I enjoy most about what I do.”

Canaria was also recognized as a 2020 RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmaker.

“AJ has made such an impact on this industry in his career and we are thrilled to have him join the MoxiWorks team,” said York Baur, MoxiWorks CEO. “AJ’s passion for capturing stories and delivering beautiful results is evident in everything he does, and we look forward to working with him to tell more stories with us.”

You can see more of Canaria’s work by visiting his site.