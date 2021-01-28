3 Ways to Make Your Storefront Window Work for You

A downtown presence has been a staple of the real estate industry for generations. One thing location-conscious agents have known is the need to be seen. They won’t call you if they don’t see you. For years, successful agents have strategically placed themselves among the high traffic retail and hospitality sectors of their community as a way of attracting and engaging more walk-in clients than their competition.

It all starts with the office storefront. Every person that walks past your office, whether on their way to work or to grab a bite to eat, is a potential homebuyer or seller. A memorable, inviting storefront experience could be the difference between them being your client or not.

Here are three ways to make your storefront window work for you:

1. Build an Attractive Window Display

Your storefront is your company’s face to the people that pass by it each day. It should look great. Across all industries, attractive window displays have long proven to draw more attention and generate more consumer engagement. Real estate is no different. Over the past decade, thousands of branch offices have evolved their front window to incorporate the products now available to the market. Gone are the days of paper fliers taped to the window. They have since been replaced with sleeker, LED signage that keeps the window lit and appealing around the clock.

2. Engage People With Technology

Once a potential client is stopped at the window, the most effective displays engage them in some unique and exciting fashion. Touchscreen tablet-like devices are quickly becoming the industry standard in North America. WindoVision Kiosks, for example, are now fully interactive, using through-glass technology to turn an existing storefront window into a tablet like device. Users are now able to navigate your company website, view real-time listing data and even do walk-through 3D tours right from the sidewalk!

3. Connect With Clients at the Window

The most important part of any marketing process is connecting with the client. An interactive storefront display can accomplish this in two ways.

First, most interactive kiosks come with some manner of self-lead generation. If the office is closed or if they are in a rush, perspective clients can simply leave their contact info and have it instantly sent to the agent.

Second, the prolonged engagement with an interactive window display provides an excellent opportunity for your team to connect with the client face-to-face, outside of your office. Using the display as an ice breaker, you can train your team how to quickly and softly engage the client and secure a relationship moving forward.



For more information on WindoVision, visit www.windovision.com.

