Top Closing Gifts for 2021

Real estate closings are a time for celebration and, for some real estate professionals, a time for gift giving. Thinking of the perfect closing gift can sometimes be daunting, especially if you’ve had to work with your clients distantly and don’t feel that you know them as well as you might have otherwise. If you choose to give closing gifts, here are some of the year’s top ideas to consider:

Home Office Accessories

With more people working remotely, home office accessories are especially useful and appreciated right now. Charging stations, ergonomic furniture, organizer sets and desk lamps all make great closing gifts.

Charcuterie Boards

One of the biggest current food trends, charcuterie boards make it easy to arrange a mouth-watering display of appetizer, brunch or light dinner items. Available in a wide range of sizes and materials, you can choose a charcuterie board that suites your clients’ decor and style. Add in some gourmet food items for the board like olives, dried fruits, cheese and crackers, or include some colorful napkins.

Personalized Doormat

Welcome your clients to their new front door with a doormat personalized with their initials or customized with their favorite hobby graphic or team logo. They’ll enjoy the doormat for years to come and think of you every time they enter their home.

Meal Delivery Service

The practical gift of a meal delivery subscription can help your clients get cooking in their new kitchen without the fuss of meal planning and grocery shopping. They’ll appreciate the time savings and convenience, as well as your thoughtfulness.

Home Technology

A programmable thermostat, doorbell camera, wireless speaker, robotic vacuum or wireless home security components can help clients update and add convenience to their new home. Technology services, such as smart TV mounting and installation, can also make thoughtful closing gifts.

HSASM Home Warranty Plan

The gift of an HSA home warranty shows clients that you care about them after the transaction closes by giving them budget protection from covered home system and component repair or replacement costs, which can be especially important in the first year of homeownership. When a covered item breaks down due to normal wear and tear or age, your clients will have a reliable repair resource to call, helping reduce stress and frustration. The HSA home warranty is a one-year service contract that can be renewed by your clients at the end of the term if you choose.

If you have a hard time settling on a closing gift, consider donating in your client’s name to their favorite charity or one of yours. Many charities have faced struggles during the pandemic, making such a gift even more significant and meaningful.

For more articles like this, visit onlinehsa.com.

