HUD Takes Actions to Address Nation’s Housing Crisis

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has recently taken several steps to address immediate housing needs during the COVID-19 pandemic while laying the groundwork to address the nation’s larger, systemic housing challenges and restore sound management to the department.

“HUD and the new administration are quickly addressing the urgent housing needs of a nation combating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Acting HUD Secretary Matthew E. Ammon. “And, in just the first week of the Biden Administration, HUD has taken a number of critical actions to strengthen the department and to provide a foundation for a more equitable housing system that is needed for our nation to build back better and expand opportunity for all.”

First Week Accomplishments



Extension of Eviction and Foreclosure Moratoriums

HUD implemented President Biden’s requests to immediately extend eviction and foreclosure moratoriums on federally-backed, single-family mortgages through March 31, 2021, to provide meaningful support to homeowners struggling financially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Extension of Forbearance Request Deadline

The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) announced that it will execute the Biden Administration’s request to extend the deadline for borrowers with FHA-insured mortgages who are struggling financially due to COVID-19 to request and receive mortgage payment forbearance from their mortgage servicer. The new deadline is March 31, 2021, allowing borrowers additional time to request and obtain up to six months of an initial pause in their mortgage payments.

Redressing Discriminatory Housing Practices and Policies

HUD committed to working with President Biden and his administration to redress the federal government’s legacy of housing discrimination and to securing equal access to housing opportunity for all.

Tackling the Climate Crisis

HUD committed to making the necessary investments in communities disproportionally impacted by the effects of climate change to ensure more sustainable, safe and affordable housing in communities that need it most.

Tribal Consultation and Strengthening Nation-to-Nation Relationships

HUD committed to implementing President Biden’s Memorandum on Tribal consultation and strengthening Nation-to-Nation relationships and to continuing its critical work to meet the housing needs of Tribal Nations.

Secretary-Designate Marcia L. Fudge’s Senate Nomination Hearing

HUD Secretary-Designate Marcia L. Fudge appeared before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Development for her nomination hearing:

“It bears mentioning, particularly in this moment of crisis, that HUD—perhaps more than any other department—exists to serve the most vulnerable people in America. That mandate matters a great deal to me. It is consistent with my own values, and it is precisely what has always motivated me to service.”

New Leadership Appointees

HUD Chief of Staff Jenn Jones announced a slate of new HUD leadership appointees:

“These last four years have tested our faith in our government, our democracy and at times, our humanity. This experienced team is hard at work alongside fellow career staff to rebuild the department and to increase equitable access to housing for millions of families. With their vast expertise and knowledge and their unwavering commitment to serving the American people, this team will play a vital role in the Biden Administration’s ambitious agenda to build back better.”



Source: HUD

