Introducing Clubhouse: A New House for Real Estate Conversations

Have you heard of the new app, Clubhouse? This invite-only, FOMO-inducing social media app is growing rapidly, garnering a lot of attention from the real estate industry. CEOs, top-producers, new agents and real estate professionals in between are joining in Clubhouse conversations, and maybe it’s time you do the same.

So What Exactly Is Clubhouse?



Clubhouse describes itself as a “space for casual, drop-in audio conversations—with friends and other interesting people around the world.” Simply put, Clubhouse is an audio-only social media app. It’s a mashup of networking, influencer marketing, podcasting, panel discussions and webinars. Sorry Android users, Clubhouse is only available on iOs… for now.

It’s simple. You enter into the main feed, or “Hallway,” of Clubhouse where you can see the ongoing chat rooms, as well as the upcoming scheduled rooms. There are some basic icons at the top. You can navigate to your profile, see notifications, check the upcoming calendar of rooms and invite people, once you connect your contacts.

Right now, Clubhouse is invite-only. You can go in and reserve your username, but you will be put on the waitlist or require an invite from one of your friends or contacts.

In addition to the rooms, you can also join clubs. I’d compare these to Facebook Groups. Clubs allow you to find the conversations that can be of value to you and your business.

How Do I Get Chatting?

When you enter a Clubhouse room, it’s like being at a virtual convention. You can jump from room to room and hear some amazing speakers. Last week, I joined rooms with Gary V and Grant Cardone, talking and fielding questions from listeners. Normally, you’d have to pay to attend one of their conferences. Instead, it was free in Clubhouse.

When you first enter a room, you are a listener and can raise your hand to participate. There is no recording of conversations and they aren’t saved anywhere, so get your notepad ready. Clubhouse is not about posting; it’s about being social.

How Do I Get Business From This?

I’ve moderated quite a few rooms and asked this exact question. Because the app is so new there isn’t a consensus quite yet, but here’s what I’ve learned. First, there are countless top-producing, successful agents on the platform–you can learn from them and network with them. They have tons of advice that will help you grow your business outside of the app. Second, look for referral opportunities. Make sure you add your location to your profile so people know where you are working. You can set up a referral room and look to get some from outside of your normal market. Lastly, if you work in a destination or second-home market, open up a room and talk about what it’s like to move and live in that area. You might be surprised to find how quickly you’d be connected to prospective clients.

And I’m sure, as the number of users grows, there will be many more ways to use Clubhouse to better your business in the future.

Flash in the Pan or Here to Stay?

Will Clubhouse be the next Tik Tok or the next Google+? It’s anyone’s guess at this point. Here’s what I do know: I have already seen tremendous value from using the app. There are great opportunities for learning, networking and conversations. It really feels like an app made for people to be social and learn from one another.

HomeSmart's commitment to being at the forefront of new technology development and adoption extends beyond our proprietary software. We're keeping an eye on Clubhouse and how professionals like you can use it for your business. So what are you waiting for? Join in on the conversation!