Let’s Get Personal: A Guide to Connecting With Your Audience on a Whole New Level

When it comes to lead generation and maintaining strong client relationships, social media is a real estate agent’s most powerful tool. From showcasing your available listings to posting educational content that keeps your audience engaged, each platform offers a chance to reach new potential clients and stay connected to your ever-growing social sphere. But your social media strategy should focus on more than just your business.

As an agent, your job is to guide your clients through the buying and selling process. However, it takes much more than simply listing a home or signing paperwork to become an agent that homebuyers and sellers can trust, and to be one they can connect with as well. When you develop your social media strategy for this new year, be sure to peel back some layers to connect with your audience, especially those potential new clients, on a more personal level.

Relate to your audience in the most authentic way and give them the chance to get to know the real you. Before you know it, these social media tips will help you not only gain new leads and clients, but also maintain lasting personal and professional relationships.

Engage Through Comments

Whether you share a post about interior design or showcase your most recent listing, pay attention to your comment section. Maybe someone is showing interest in your newly listed property or maybe they have a question about how to make an interior design trick work in their home. No matter what they have to say, it is important for you to engage with them, responding not only in a timely manner, but also with genuine conversations and educational answers. Add in a touch a humor, a helpful tip, or a personal story or experience related to that topic. No matter how you choose to handle this engagement, don’t be afraid to let your personality shine through.

Share Personal and Client Stories

For those agents who have positive and successful client stories, it can be beneficial to share them with your social audience. Of course, this puts your professional success on display, but it also demonstrates the time, energy and effort you put into each and every transaction. Maybe you helped a growing family sell their first home and move onto something larger to fit their needs or even helped a new couple find their starter home. Did you just go through the process of purchasing a home yourself? If so, these stories may offer views from both sides, including your personal experience as a buyer and professional understanding of your clients’ needs. Either way, sharing your experiences can greatly help someone on their journey of selling or purchasing a home, and adding a personal touch may be what tips a new client towards working with you, rather than another agent.

Utilize Video Features

Another great way to connect with your audience on a more personal level is utilizing video. Facebook, Instagram and Twitter all have features that allow for live streaming. So, next time you visit a for-sale home, do a live walkthrough or open house, offering your opinions and ideas of the home’s potential. If you plan to attend a local community event, such as a charity dinner or high school football game, go live! This will show your followers that in addition to your role as a real estate agent, you are a member of the community who has a hands-on, intimate connection within your market. Another way for you to utilize video on social media is by sharing helpful and educational tips for future homebuyers and sellers, as well as current homeowners and even renters. Doing this in a video will showcase your personality and put a face to your name. Be sure to be authentic, as more future homebuyers are using these platforms as a way to figure out who they want to work with.

Create the Perfect Balance

When it comes to social media for real estate agents, it’s all about content, content, content. But what’s more important is what that content means to your audience. Of course, you should continue to share educational articles and post your listings. However, leaving out who you are as a person can negatively impact your lead generation. At the same time, you don’t want to over-personalize your social media, such as sharing political opinions or a gripe with a friend or family member. This is a line you should not cross, as it may come off as unprofessional. By creating the perfect balance of real estate content, property listings and a good dose of your personality, you will have a social media strategy that will carry you to success through 2021 and beyond.