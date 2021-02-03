Rocket Mortgage to Debut Two Commercials During Super Bowl LV

Rocket Mortgage recently announced it will be debuting two new commercials during Super Bowl LV. The new spots mark the fourth year the company has advertised in the Super Bowl. This year’s ads will showcase both the company’s technology platform and the important role that local mortgage brokers play in helping Americans achieve the dream of homeownership. The campaign debuts at a time when home means more than ever due to the effects of COVID-19.

The commercials will feature superstar comedian Tracy Morgan, along with an action star, athletes and influencers demonstrating why it’s important to use Rocket Mortgage in the home-buying process. One ad will feature the Rocket Mortgage app, while the other will showcase the crucial role that independent mortgage brokers play in the mortgage financing world, serving as trusted advisors and leaders in their communities. Teasers for the advertisements will be released on the Rocket Mortgage YouTube channel and social media pages throughout this week.

“COVID-19 has fundamentally changed the way people think about their homes,” said Jay Farner, CEO of Rocket Mortgage. “After nearly a year of many people living, working, exercising and learning from home, the pandemic has brought new meaning and significance to the place where we live. With our 2021 Super Bowl spots, we are bringing awareness to the importance of home and demonstrating how we continue to enable more Americans to achieve the dream of homeownership—whether through our digital solutions, our skilled mortgage bankers or mortgage brokers in local communities across the country.”

Content Square 1.

“At Rocket Mortgage, we, and our family of companies, follow a ‘for-more-than-profit’ philosophy that acknowledges that our businesses and communities are inextricably linked,” said Laura Grannemann, vice president of the Rocket Community Fund—the philanthropic arm of Rocket Mortgage. “Detroit is our hometown, and we are proud to have leveraged our business tools to drive as much impact and resiliency as possible in the city during this difficult time. Through our work, we have been able to support the distribution of essential resources, prevent eviction and homelessness, and even establish a drive-thru testing site and centralized scheduling center for vaccine distribution throughout southeast Michigan.”

The Rocket Community Fund has also extended support to its hometown of Detroit by donating more than $10 million, along with the Gilbert Family Foundation, to local non-profits to address the impact of COVID-19 on residents. That includes efforts from the company’s team members who have contributed more than $300,000 to nonprofits out of their own pockets, which was matched by the Rocket Community Fund, for a total of $622,416.



For more information, please visit www.quickenloans.com.

