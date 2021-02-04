Brown Harris Stevens Recognized by NJ REALTORSÂ®

Search
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Search in comments
Search in excerpt
Filter by Custom Post Type
Content from
{ "homeurl": "https://rismedia.com/", "resultstype": "vertical", "resultsposition": "hover", "itemscount": 4, "imagewidth": 70, "imageheight": 70, "resultitemheight": "auto", "showauthor": 0, "showdate": 1, "showdescription": 1, "charcount": 3, "noresultstext": "No results!", "didyoumeantext": "Did you mean:", "defaultImage": "https://rismedia.com/wp-content/plugins/ajax-search-pro/img/default.jpg", "highlight": 0, "highlightwholewords": 1, "openToBlank": 1, "scrollToResults": 0, "resultareaclickable": 1, "autocomplete": { "enabled": 1, "googleOnly": 1, "lang": "en", "mobile": 1 }, "triggerontype": 1, "triggeronclick": 1, "triggeronreturn": 1, "triggerOnFacetChange": 1, "trigger": { "delay": 300, "autocomplete_delay": 310 }, "overridewpdefault": 0, "override_method": "post", "redirectonclick": 0, "redirectClickTo": "results_page", "redirect_on_enter": 0, "redirectEnterTo": "results_page", "redirect_url": "?s={phrase}", "settingsimagepos": "left", "settingsVisible": 0, "hresulthidedesc": "0", "prescontainerheight": "400px", "pshowsubtitle": "0", "pshowdesc": "1", "closeOnDocClick": 1, "iifNoImage": "description", "iiRows": 2, "iiGutter": 5, "iitemsWidth": 200, "iitemsHeight": 200, "iishowOverlay": 1, "iiblurOverlay": 1, "iihideContent": 1, "loaderLocation": "auto", "analytics": 0, "analyticsString": "", "show_more": { "url": "?s={phrase}", "action": "ajax" }, "mobile": { "trigger_on_type": 1, "trigger_on_click": 1, "hide_keyboard": 0 }, "compact": { "enabled": 1, "width": "300px", "closeOnMagnifier": 1, "closeOnDocument": 0, "position": "fixed", "overlay": 0 }, "animations": { "pc": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "fadeInDown" }, "mob": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "voidanim" } }, "autop": { "state": "disabled", "phrase": "", "count": 100 } }

Brown Harris Stevens Recognized by NJ REALTORSÂ®

0 comments

Share This Post Now!

Brown Harris Stevens recently announced that 14 of its New Jersey agents were recognized as 2020 NJ REALTORSÂ® Circle of ExcellenceÂ® Sales AwardÂ® Winners. The award honors those members who have displayed excellence in the field of salesmanship.

The following Brown Harris Stevens agents are this year’s Circle of ExcellenceÂ® Sales AwardÂ® recipients:

2020 NJ REALTORSÂ® Circle of ExcellenceÂ® Sales AwardÂ® Platinum:
– Peter Cossio, Hoboken Office

2020 NJ REALTORSÂ® Circle of ExcellenceÂ® Sales AwardÂ® Gold:
– Allison Maguire, Montclair Office
– Dale Fior, Hoboken Office
– Ann Wycherly,Â Hoboken Office

2020 NJ REALTORSÂ® Circle of ExcellenceÂ® Sales AwardÂ® Silver:
– Lisa Dennin, Montclair Office
– Sharon Shahinian, Hoboken Office

2020 NJ REALTORSÂ® Circle of ExcellenceÂ® Sales AwardÂ® Bronze:
–Â  Bradley Horner,Â Montclair Office
– Maria Oblow,Â Hoboken Office
– Elaine Pardalos,Â Montclair Office
– Kathleen “Katie” Severance, Montclair Office
– Lori Staselis,Â Hoboken Office
– Gwendolyn “Gwen” Van der Zyppe, Montclair Office
– Rich Woodhull,Â Hoboken Office

2020 NJ REALTORSÂ® Circle of ExcellenceÂ® Sales AwardÂ® Distinguished Sales Club:
– Elaine Pardalos,Â Montclair Office

“Congratulations to the Brown Harris Stevens NJ Realtors Circle of Excellence Award recipients. These prestigious awards are a testament to our agents’ strong work acumen, expertise and dedication to their clients. We are thrilled for our agents who have been honored with this statewide recognition,” said Eugene Cordano, Brown Harris Stevens vice president, Executive Director of Sales in New Jersey.

The 2020 NJ REALTORSÂ® Circle of ExcellenceÂ® Sales AwardÂ® levels are:
– Platinum: $20 million and 30 units minimum, or 125 units
– Gold: $12 million and 25 units minimum, or 90 units
– Silver: $6.5 million and 20 units minimum, or 70 units
– Bronze: $2.5 million and 15 units minimum, or 30 units

Source: www.bhsusa.com

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

View Cart Checkout Continue Shopping
192.168.100.55