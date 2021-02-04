Brown Harris Stevens Recognized by NJ REALTORSÂ®

Brown Harris Stevens recently announced that 14 of its New Jersey agents were recognized as 2020 NJ REALTORSÂ® Circle of ExcellenceÂ® Sales AwardÂ® Winners. The award honors those members who have displayed excellence in the field of salesmanship.

The following Brown Harris Stevens agents are this year’s Circle of ExcellenceÂ® Sales AwardÂ® recipients:

2020 NJ REALTORSÂ® Circle of ExcellenceÂ® Sales AwardÂ® Platinum:

– Peter Cossio, Hoboken Office

2020 NJ REALTORSÂ® Circle of ExcellenceÂ® Sales AwardÂ® Gold:

– Allison Maguire, Montclair Office

– Dale Fior, Hoboken Office

– Ann Wycherly,Â Hoboken Office

2020 NJ REALTORSÂ® Circle of ExcellenceÂ® Sales AwardÂ® Silver:

– Lisa Dennin, Montclair Office

– Sharon Shahinian, Hoboken Office

2020 NJ REALTORSÂ® Circle of ExcellenceÂ® Sales AwardÂ® Bronze:

–Â Bradley Horner,Â Montclair Office

– Maria Oblow,Â Hoboken Office

– Elaine Pardalos,Â Montclair Office

– Kathleen “Katie” Severance, Montclair Office

– Lori Staselis,Â Hoboken Office

– Gwendolyn “Gwen” Van der Zyppe, Montclair Office

– Rich Woodhull,Â Hoboken Office

2020 NJ REALTORSÂ® Circle of ExcellenceÂ® Sales AwardÂ® Distinguished Sales Club:

“Congratulations to the Brown Harris Stevens NJ Realtors Circle of Excellence Award recipients. These prestigious awards are a testament to our agents’ strong work acumen, expertise and dedication to their clients. We are thrilled for our agents who have been honored with this statewide recognition,” said Eugene Cordano, Brown Harris Stevens vice president, Executive Director of Sales in New Jersey.

The 2020 NJ REALTORSÂ® Circle of ExcellenceÂ® Sales AwardÂ® levels are:

– Platinum: $20 million and 30 units minimum, or 125 units

– Gold: $12 million and 25 units minimum, or 90 units

– Silver: $6.5 million and 20 units minimum, or 70 units

– Bronze: $2.5 million and 15 units minimum, or 30 units

Source: www.bhsusa.com