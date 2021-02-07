BHHS Fox & Roach, REALTORSÂ® Leaders Named Real Estate Newsmakers

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) Fox & Roach, REALTORSÂ® leaders Joan Docktor and Larry Flick V were recently honored as RISMedia’s 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers.

Docktor was named to the Newsmakers “Hall of Fame â€”a select group within RISMedia’s annual Newsmaker honorees, which celebrates icons in the industry for their long-standing and/or exemplary service.

“I am honored to receive this prestigious award as recognition for my leadership role in our industry and our forward-thinking and valuable contributions to our consumers and communities,” remarked Docktor, president of BHHS Fox & Roach, REALTORSÂ®.

Docktor is the VP of the Board of Trustees of Fox & Roach / Trident Charities. She is a member of The Realty Alliance and served on their Board from 2013 to 2018. She is vice chairperson of the Board of Directors for Bright MLSÂ andÂ Chairperson of the National Association of REALTORSÂ® 2021 Real Estate Services Advisory Group. She is on the Board of Directors of Cradles to Crayons and is a mentor at The Forum for Executive Women. She was also on the Board of Managers of the National Broker Public Portal from its inception until December 2020.Â HerÂ award distinctions include RISMedia’s Power Broker Real Estate Leadership Award and several Newsmaker Awards; Helena Devereux Women in Leadership Award; Smart CEO’s Brava Award, and many more.

Flick V. was recognized in the Crusaders category: The Champions of a Better Way. As Chief Executive Officer of BHHS Fox & Roach, REALTORSÂ® / The Trident Group, Flick V oversees more than 5,500 sales associates in more than 75 sales offices, and 800 employees across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

“I am honored with this recognition and believe that with a great team I am able to achieve these notable accomplishments,” said Flick.

Under Flick, V’s visionary leadership, BHHS Fox & Roach has been named the No. 1 broker in the nationwide BHHS network of 1,400 broker affiliates. Flick, V, began his career in real estate and financial services as a mortgage consultant in 1993 and has served in a management capacity since 2006. He most recently served as president of Trident Mortgage Company, one of the largest REALTORÂ®-affiliated mortgage companies in the United States. Flick, V, is also a member of the company’s Board of Directors.

Flick, V, has been recognized as a RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker and one of Philadelphia Business Journal’s Most Admired CEOs. He is also a frequent speaker at industry events, including RISMedia’s Real Estate CEO Exchange. Flick, V, also sits on the board of Fox & Roach / Trident Charities, a not-for-profit charitable organization helping children and families in stressful life circumstances. Since its inception, Fox & Roach/Trident Charities has donated over $7.2 million and tens of thousands of volunteer hours to over 250 local not-for-profit organizations.

RISMedia’s 2021 Real Estate NewsmakersÂ were nominated in 2020 by RISMedia readers and editors and are showcased in the following categories:Â Influencers, Trailblazers, Futurists, Achievers, Crusaders, Inspirations, Luminaries and Trendsetters.Â RISMedia will continue to monitor the progress of the COVID-19 situation to determine if and when they will hold a 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers Hall of Fame invitation-only live event in 2021Â to honor RISMedia’s 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers.



