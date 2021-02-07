8 Must-Read Negotiation Books for Real Estate Agents

As a real estate agent, your income is determined by your ability to close the deal. Therefore, negotiation skills are essential. To successfully master the art of real estate negotiations, you’ll want to find the most creative and powerful strategies available. To help you out, we’ve put together a list of the eight best negotiation books for real estate agents.

Top 8 Books to Sharpen Your Negotiation Skills

“One Step Ahead: Mastering the Art and Science of Negotiation” by David Sally

In this book, Sally delivers the proven, clear, actionable insights you need to stay competitive in an ever-changing marketplace. You will learn how to gain the advantage in everything from determining when to negotiate and deciphering a game strategically, to understanding which personality traits matter, why emotions are not necessarily to be avoided, and how to be tough and fair.

“Never Split the Difference: Negotiating as If Your Life Depended on It” by Chris Voss and Tahl Raz

“Never Split the Difference” is written by Voss, a former international hostage negotiator for the FBI. The book takes you inside the world of high-stakes negotiations and into Voss’s head, revealing the skills that helped him succeed in saving lives. In this practical guide, he shares the nine effective principles that you, too, can use to become more persuasive in work and life.

“Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything” by Alexandra Carter

“Ask for More” shows that by asking better questions, you get better answers—and better results—from any negotiation. Many people shy away from negotiation, feeling defeated before they’ve even started. In this groundbreaking book, Carter, Columbia law professor and mediation expert, offers a straightforward and accessible approach anyone can use to ask for and get more.

“Negotiation (Harvard Business Essentials Series” by Michael Wheeler

Whether you’re brokering a deal, mediating a dispute or writing up a contract, negotiation is both a necessary and challenging aspect of business life. This guide is designed to help managers sharpen their skills and become more effective negotiators in any situation.

“Getting to Yes: Negotiating Agreement Without Giving In” by Roger Fisher

Since its original publication nearly 30 years ago, “Getting to Yes” has helped millions of people learn a better way to negotiate. It offers a proven, step-by-step strategy for coming to mutually acceptable agreements in all types of conflicts. Thoroughly updated and revised, it offers a straightforward, universally applicable method for negotiating personal and professional disputes without getting angry—or getting taken.

“Bargaining for Advantage: Negotiation Strategies for Reasonable People” by G. Richard Shell

Fully revised and updated in 2019, “Bargaining for Advantage” is the quintessential guide for learning to negotiate effectively in every part of your life. In this internationally acclaimed book, professor Shell offers a systematic, step-by-step approach built around negotiating effectively as who you are, not who you think you need to be. Shell combines lively stories about world-class negotiators from J. P. Morgan to Mahatma Gandhi with proven bargaining advice based on the latest research into negotiation and neuroscience.



“The Negotiation Book: Your Definitive Guide to Successful Negotiating” by Steve Gates

Revised and updated, the second edition of “The Negotiation Book” will teach you about one of the most important skills in business. Every time you negotiate, you are looking for an increased advantage. This book delivers it, while also ensuring the other party also comes away feeling good about the deal. The Negotiation Book teaches you how to conduct successful win-win negotiations.

“The Book on Negotiating Real Estate: Expert Strategies for Getting the Best Deals When Buying & Selling Investment Property” by J. Scott, Mark Ferguson and Carol Scott

In this book, three expert investors and bestselling authors show you how to get the most―and the best―deals on your investment property. With more than 1,000 successful real estate deals between them, the authors combine the science of negotiation with real-world experience to dive into all aspects of the real estate negotiation process. From the first interaction with a buyer or seller, to renegotiating the contract, to last-minute concessions at closing, you’ll learn everything you need to reach optimal agreements every time.

