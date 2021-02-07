RE/MAX DFW Associates Opens New Location in Frisco

RE/MAX DFW Associates in Dallas/Ft. Worth recently announced the opening of its new location in Frisco, Texas, at the Shops of Starwood. The office brings together three RE/MAX offices, combining more than 100 agents and $500 million in sales volume, reportedly making it one of the highest producing RE/MAX offices in the U.S.

Located at 6959 Lebanon Road, Ste. 201, the new RE/MAX DFW Associates office boasts 7,800 square feet. It features spacious private offices, a large gathering space, a cafe and an education/training facility. The office is located in the center of the Shops of Starwood, which offers trendy restaurants and coffee bars, ideal spots for agents to meet with clients.

“Excitement is everywhere as we officially open our doors for business,” notes Mark Wolfe, broker/owner of RE/MAX DFW Associates. “The features and amenities are nothing like we’ve had previously—it’s truly state-of-the-art. Many of our agents now have their own private office for the first time.”

Blair Taylor manages the new Frisco location. Taylor has served as a broker and manager at RE/MAX DFW Associates for 12 years.

“Our space at Starwood is the result of years of studying how agents work and listening to their ideas,” said Taylor of RE/MAX DFW Associate’s new Frisco location. “We have created an environment that reflects how agents work in today’s modern real estate office. When the elevator door opens, the first reaction heard most often is ‘wow,’ which is exactly what we wanted for our agents and their clients. We continue to grow the office with agents who want to associate themselves with the best of the best.”

For more information, please visit www.rmdfw.com.

