Denver Metro Association of REALTORSÂ® Partners With Earnnest

Denver Metro Association of REALTORSÂ® (DMAR)â€” an organization comprised of over 7,000 real estate professionals and The Voice of Real EstateÂ® in the Denver Metro areaâ€”recently announced a Colorado partnership launch with Earnnest.

Earnnest payments have traditionally been free for agents and escrow holders, with a flat $15 fee to homebuyers. However, for one month as part of this new partnership, Earnnest is waiving the fee for all DMAR members. Designed by veteran real estate agents and escrow attorneys, Earnnest’s contactless, digital payments reportedly offer simplicity for agents and feature the same level of security one finds at a bankâ€”the service is endorsed by the National Association of REALTORSÂ®.

“Through DMAR’s fruitful partnership with Earnnest, we are shifting technology for the Metro Denver real estate industry,” said Nobu Hata, chief executive officer of Denver Metro Association of REALTORSÂ® (DMAR). “Unlike the traditional check or wire, Earnnest provides agents and homebuyers with a hassle-free, secure money process with trackability that allows both parties to know exactly how the payment is progressing in real-time with compliant, bank-level security.”

The organization plans to offer exclusive, one-on-one consultations to learn about Earnnest’s features and functionality as well as a member-only webinar. REALTORSÂ® can download the Earnnest app for free in the App Store or Google Play.

For more information on the partnership, please visit www.earnnest.com.

