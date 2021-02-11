Aidentified Secures $10 Million in Series A Funding

Aidentified, an AI-based relationship and sales intelligence company, recently announced that it has raised a total of $10 million in a Series A financing. This investment is backed by the founders, private investment funds and a range of private and corporate investors. The Series A round will remain open until the end of Q1 as it explores additional strategic partners. Aidentified will use the investment to fund to further development and expand their team as they continue to experience rapid client adoption.

The company launched its services in early 2020 in the financial services, real estate, enterprise and nonprofit industries. Aidentified currently has over 600 clients using its services at firms including Northwestern Mutual, Discovery Data, Merrill Lynch, Harvard University Department of Prospecting and Research, LPL, Merchant Wealth, ProVisors and Raymond James.

In the past three years, Aidentified has focused development AI and machine learning technologies and proprietary relationship mapping algorithms. To date, Aidentified has mapped 5-plus billion relationship paths between 210 million consumer and 80 million professional profiles. A total of $4-plus trillion of Money in Motion Wealth Events were linked to this population, including 1-plus million career and management changes.

“This is one of the most powerful applications that I’ve seen in financial services,” said Paul Selian, EVP of State Street Bank, an Investor and Board Member at Aidentified. “It’s an innovative and powerful service where users can track their client’s wealth relational to life changes, as well as discover new opportunities and, most importantly, how to connect.”

Aidentified allows clients to search for new prospects, monitor existing clients and see the interconnectivity across their teams, boards of directors, clients, and extended personal and professional networks to discover non-obvious relationships through the real-time tracking of over 80 million businesspeople and the events that shape their lives.

“The pandemic has disrupted our collective networking capability, and meeting face to face has been replaced with video calls and emails,” said Tom Aley, CEO and chairman of Aidentified. “Our service enables advisors, sales and business development people to discover and prioritize new opportunities that would have otherwise gone unseen—by matching event-based propensities with how you and your firm are connected to new revenue through those relationships. We have validated our technology and its usefulness though successful pilots with leading partners in a strategic group of industries and are excited to scale the business in 2021 with the introduction of this growth capital.”

Source: www.aidentified.com

