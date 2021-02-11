MooveGuru Acquires HomeKeepr

MooveGuru recently announced the acquisition of Lyndhurst, New Jersey-based HomeKeepr, a home professional referral platform, through a seven-figure stock-for-stock transaction. The transaction adds 430,000 home professionals, 230,000 real estate agents and their clients to MooveGuru concierge platforms.

MooveGuru is an automated, mover engagement program, free for real estate brokers and agents. Founded in 2014, HomeKeepr has been providing consumers with similar services through their agent-branded homeownership content and mobile app, co-branded to agents nationwide.

Co-founders of HomeKeepr, Rob Morelli and David Weinstein, will both join the executive team of MooveGuru. Morelli will assume the title of president of HomeKeepr, a MooveGuru company. All HomeKeepr employees will remain with the combined company, which is currently hiring new staff to support the expansion of the business to accommodate onboarding MooveGuru customers and partners.

“We have long admired the HomeKeepr mobile app, their network of agent-recommended pros and their high satisfaction rates with agents on the platform,” said Scott Oakley, CEO of MooveGuru, “Supporting consumers with a mobile app that keeps them connected to their real estate professional during the moving process and between transactions is the type of experience that elevates the value of the agent to their customers.”

“We couldn’t be more excited about this acquisition,” said Morelli, “Integrating MooveGuru’s technology that automates client onboarding with ours means that we’ll be able to deliver a best-in-class suite of customer-for-life tools to agents and brokerages—driving an even bigger increase in referral business. Together, we’re now able to deliver a better product to homeowners and reduce work for agents. Everybody wins.”

The companies will be working quickly on plans to integrate service providers across both platforms and roll out the mobile solution to MooveGuru brokerages.

For more information, please visit www.mooveguru.com.