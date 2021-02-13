Newsmakers Hall of Fame: J. Lennox Scott Champions Diversity Awareness

Longtime industry advocate and thought leader J. Lennox Scott, chairman and CEO of John L. Scott Real Estate, was recently inaugurated into RISMedia’s 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers Hall of Fame.

RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers is a yearly campaign that awards those who have shown ingenuity and who have accomplished incredible success within the real estate industry. For 2021, RISMedia honored nearly 300 individuals along with its third annual Hall of Fame—a select group of icons in the industry who are recognized for their long-standing and/or exemplary service.

Amid the challenges introduced by the pandemic, Scott and his team introduced the concept, “Everything Video: LIVE Communications,” emphasizing that presenting an engaging presence online is crucial, as well as encouraging his agents to embrace the technology made available to them. Additionally, Scott focused on the importance of racial equity and inclusion in the industry, speaking on the topic at various conferences in 2020, in addition to hosting industry forums and training events that addressed the issue.

“Being recognized as a member of the 2021 Newsmakers Hall of Fame is a great compliment for our whole John L. Scott Real Estate team. It is an honor to represent our team on a national basis through this award,” says Scott. “Our core value and living Legacy at John L. Scott Real Estate is ‘Living Life as a Contribution®,’ and I’m thrilled to share that value as a member of the RISMedia Newsmakers Hall of Fame.

According to Scott, the brokerage focused on some key items in 2020, among them:

– COVID-19

– Diversity awareness and education

– The bustling market environment

– The iBuyer challenge

– A growing emphasis on video

– Acquiring companies that share the John L. Scott culture

– Selective recruiting strategies to meet high standards of success

Looking forward, Scott hopes to expand the brokerage’s franchise network into more markets in the state of Georgia. Additionally, he says the team is working with each broker associate at the company to help them “JLS Elevate™” their individual businesses and put the following saying into motion: “Good to Great-Great to Greatness™.”

While the future may be unclear, Scott knows where he’d like the industry to be by end of year.

“In the year 2021, I’m hopeful that we will see strides made to make diversity education mandatory for all 1.4 million REALTORS® in the U.S. to support fair housing in our country,” he says.

For consideration for the 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers, please email nominations to maria@rismedia.com. Official online nominations will open this spring.