Register Now: Turning iBuyers Into Leads

What: Many agents hear the term “iBuyer” and run the other way. More and more, however, the term is shifting from one of disruption to one of opportunity. During this upcoming RISMedia webinar, sponsored by Homes.com and moderated by Verl Workman of Workman Success Systems, agents will learn how they can actually leverage the iBuyer model to their advantage, converting iBuyers into leads to ramp up business and introduce another wealth-building avenue in today’s ultra-competitive industry.

When: Wed., Feb. 17, 2020 at 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT / 12 p.m. PT



Verl Workman, CEO and founder of Workman Success Systems, has delivered keynotes, seminars and more to thousands of real estate professionals worldwide. Drawing on his experience in sales, marketing, management and technology, Workman has empowered the masses to expand their knowledge and achieve their goals.

David Paris of Homes.com has been a REALTOR® since 1995 and has always been an early adapter to new technology. Using the latest tools to market himself and his listings, he has tried it all. Let him share his first-hand experiences with you and guide you through the complicated process online marketing, social media and lead conversion.

Cleve Gaddis, leader of one of Georgia’s top 10 real estate teams and coach with Workman Success Systems, has over 25 years of experience in sales. Gaddis is also host of the “Call Cleve Atlanta Real Estate Show” on Talk Radio 640 WGST and Newstalk 1160.

Lee Tessier, leader of The Lee Tessier Team, is a 35-year native of Baltimore and has a great passion for real estate. He has been in the business for 10 years. Having worked in the sales industry for 25-plus years, and with 80% of his business from referrals, he has been known for following through and getting the job done.

