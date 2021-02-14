Bill Scavone Named a 2021 Real Estate Newsmaker by RISMedia

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. recently announced that its president and chief operating officer, Bill Scavone, was named a 2021 Real Estate Newsmaker by RISMedia.

The 2021 class of Real Estate Newsmakers honors nearly 300 industry members, including Scavone who earned a spot on the list for the third straight year.

“It truly is an honor to be recognized for the positive effect the Weichert national franchise system has on our industry and the consumers served throughout the country,” said Scavone.

Scavone’s recognition comes on the heels of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. being named to Franchise Business Review’s “Top 200 Best Franchises” list and Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500” list earlier this year.

Scavone and the Weichert® team successfully navigated the challenges of 2020 by doubling down on support, coaching and training for affiliates while also stressing the importance of leveraging virtual capabilities. Early in 2020, the company rolled out myWeichert® powered by kvCORE, a comprehensive smart technology platform that helps agents increase efficiency, raise productivity and generate their own leads.

“This past year certainly presented its share of challenges, but I’m proud of the way our leadership team and support staff were able to answer the call and continue to provide exceptional service for our affiliates,” added Scavone. “This recognition further validates our ability as an organization to continually evolve and offer new, innovative solutions to help our franchise owners and their agents thrive.”

As head of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., Scavone oversees more than 350 affiliate offices in 41 states. Each Weichert affiliated office is independently owned and operated.

The “2021 Real Estate Newsmakers” list can be found online at rismedia.com/2021-newsmakers.

Honorees were nominated by RISMedia readers and editors and are showcased in the following categories: Influencers, Trailblazers, Futurists, Achievers, Crusaders, Inspirations, Luminaries and Trendsetters. Scavone earned recognition as one of the industry’s Trailblazers.

For more information, please visit www.weichertfranchise.com.

