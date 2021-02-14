Delta Media Group Poll: Would You Use a New, Independent Showing Service?

Delta Media Group recently announced it is polling real estate agents, brokers and Multiple Listing Services decision-makers if they would use a new, independent showing service.

Delta Media, a real estate broker technology solutions provider, offers a limited showing platform that has been in existence for 20 years as part of its all-in-one CRM, web and digital marketing solution.

Delta is polling the real estate industry to gauge the level of interest in a new, full-featured, independent showing platform. The link for taking the online poll for a new showing service is at deltamediagroup.com/poll.

“Our current showing platform is 90% of the way to being a full-featured system,” said Michael Minard, CEO and owner of Delta Media. “We are ready to make a significant investment of dollars and resources to finish that last mile if we are certain there is enough market demand to warrant the effort,” he added.

Delta Media’s Minard shared that over the past ten years Delta has considered bringing the showing platform to the market, which includes creating a robust calendar interface and full management of the showing experience, but “we had decided to not launch our product because of the market share that other platforms had, but I believe that changes with yesterday’s announcement.”

Delta Media currently works with 95% of the MLSs in the U.S..

Minard added that Delta is reaching out to MLSs, large firms, teams and agents that use its platform, “but also want to hear from other folks throughout the real estate industry.”



For more information, please visit deltamediagroup.com.

