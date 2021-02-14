RISMedia’s Newsmakers: Celebrating the Industry’s Futurists and Influencers

In 2020, the real estate professionals that influenced change were those who took action and introduced innovative ideas amid a year of uncertainty. We recently announced the RISMedia 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers, individuals who thrived despite the new challenges brought on in the past year, especially by the coronavirus pandemic.



With our Futurists category, we honor the “forward-thinkers”—those real estate professionals changing the conversation. Celebrating those who are focused on growth and adaptability to survive in a changing real estate world, our Futurists represent those driving the conversation forward to achieve new successes, profits and support.

Our Influencers include some of the brightest thought leaders in the real estate industry. They are those who inspire leadership, innovation, creativity and successes in our business.

Read about their accomplishments on their Newsmaker profile pages and, below, hear what they have to say about their recognition and their thoughts on the future of real estate.

Tommy Choi – Influencer

Co-Founder

Weinberg Choi Residential



“Being named a RISMedia Newsmaker means a lot to me…one of the biggest reasons is for the chance to inspire other Korean and Asian REALTORS® in our industry. When I was a kid, I obsessively collected baseball cards. I basically lived at our local card shop. I remember one day, I came across a hockey card that caught my attention. It was a card of a Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman named Jim Paek. What drew my eyes to this card was that Jim Paek looked like me. He was the first Korean NHL hockey player. I bought the card, put it in a protective plastic sleeve and stared at it in my room. I drew inspiration from it. It didn’t inspire me to become an NHL player. It inspired me to think bigger on my possibilities and gave me the confidence that I could be and do anything I wanted in life—even be an NHL player. This is why being a Newsmaker is important. Maybe I can give the confidence to someone else in our industry that looks like me.”

Stephanie Streeter – Futurist

Digital Strategist

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group



“Being named a RISMedia Newsmaker is such an honor. I’ve been in the real estate industry for 13 years and being included among such an impressive group of individuals is wonderful. I’m proud to be listed among so many inspiring people.

“I think 2021 will be another strong sales year. We continue to see a dominant seller’s market as inventory is not meeting buyer demands. Luckily, builders have increased land positions and we are seeing trades increase their staffing to meet the voids seen in late 2020. The biggest concern we have is how quickly prices are inflating and the lack of affordable housing both in the rental and resale markets. It is our prediction that 2021 will be a strong year for residential real estate but we will have to slow down appreciation values if we want to have the same success in subsequent years.

“While I have quite a few goals for 2021, the project I’m most excited about completing is our new recruiting platform which will have a direct tie to the onboarding system completed in 2020. It’s something that will truly make a huge impact in our day-to-day business and assist us in achieving our hiring goals. The system will include CRM functions for hiring managers, automated marketing which adjusts messaging based on candidate type and status, and on-demand reporting which will help us crush our goals in the market for years to come.”

Jay Farner – Influencer

Chief Executive Officer

Rocket Companies



“It is an honor to see Rocket Companies recognized for our important work during what has been an incredibly challenging year for so many. Our goal has always been to use technology to help simplify the most challenging financial transactions our clients will ever face. This has never been truer than in the midst of a pandemic and at a time when the country is now realizing the true value of their home—a place where we have been working, educating our kids and spending the majority of our lives.”

Marc Gould – Futurist

SVP, Member Development

National Association of REALTORS®



“I am so honored to be recognized by RISMedia and to share the stage with so many distinguished professionals. It truly takes a village; I am fortunate to work with a great team of professional staff and volunteers at the National Association of REALTORS®. [in 2021] I see a continued effort by associations, franchises and brokers to emphasize diversity, inclusion and fair housing practices as much as adopting new technologies. In 2021 I want to motivate real estate professionals to invest in themselves and advance property ownership for all.”

Myron Lo – Futurist

Chief Strategy Officer

ReferralExchange, Inc.



“I’ve been attending RISMedia events for many years and have witnessed firsthand the positive impact that the organization has had on the real estate industry. From bringing fresh ideas to the forefront to championing the role of the REALTOR®, RISMedia has been one of the strongest advocates for the industry. It’s an honor to be named a RISMedia Newsmaker and to be associated with this group of industry leaders.

“The outlook for 2021 continues to send mixed signals. While the economy and country continue to face unprecedented challenges, the real estate industry looks poised to have another record year. A combination of rapid remote work adoption, a renewed focus on home and historically low interest rates look to push more buyers and sellers into the market. At ReferralExchange, our goal is to provide our REALTOR® network with as many high-quality referrals as possible and the 2021 real estate environment seems poised to deliver. Equally important, ReferralExchange is committed to maintaining a safe working environment for our team and to do our part in promoting housing equality and social equality in the real estate ecosystem.”

Deidre Woollard – Influencer

Editor

Millionacres



“I’m so honored to be an RISMedia Newsmaker. In my past career in real estate public relations, I submitted many people for the program, and I know how many great leaders in real estate have been featured. RISMedia occupies a unique place in the real estate world and is a go-to source for understanding what is happening in this always changing field.

“It’s going to be a very active year in real estate; already we’ve seen a few key acquisitions and initial public offerings of real estate technology companies. I’m really looking forward to meeting more CEOs and business leaders and telling their stories to help the next generation of leaders in real estate learn from the best. I’m hoping I’ll get to do that in person once it’s safe to do so!”