NAR Announces Newest Arm of ‘That’s Who We R’ Advertising Campaign

The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) has unveiled the newest iteration of its “That’s Who We R” national branding campaign. Created in partnership with Havas Chicago, the series of television spots emphasize the positive impact REALTORS® have on their clients and the communities they serve. The campaign advances NAR’s advertising strategy to further distinguish REALTORS®—members of NAR and guided by the association’s Code of Ethics—from non-member agents and listing apps.

“REALTORS® combine trusted expertise and professionalism with a commitment to service to make a difference in their communities,” said NAR President Charlie Oppler, a REALTORS® from Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, and the CEO of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty. “These ads highlight the value REALTORS® bring to the transaction and beyond, and show the trusted partnership they have with their clients to make property ownership a reality.”

In the new spots, doors serve as a framework and catalyst for realistic stories of human partnership that help unlock future possibilities, rooted in property transactions. The new commercials use an exciting visual technique that provides consumers a peek into a future state where clients are seen living their dreams of buying a home or running a business. Consumers will relate to the human relationships between the REALTOR® and their clients, and perhaps even recollect their own “a-ha moment” of when they viewed a property and envisioned a better life for themselves, their family or their business. According to NAR, attention-grabbing visuals work together with breakthrough scripts to reinforce the value REALTORS® bring, as well as the lifestyle benefits and emotions that property ownership can unlock.

“Through this work, it was crucial to bring human, emotional storytelling to life through the journey that homebuyers and small business owners have with their REALTOR®,” said John Norman, chief creative officer at Havas Chicago. “The insight is cleverly brought on screen through a time trick technique and distinct narratives that help visualize dreams of buying a home or starting a business. It really puts the buyer in the center of the story.”

The TV campaign will launch both 15- and 30-second versions, with creative extensions into various media touchpoints, including streaming and terrestrial audio, social media and branded content partnerships. In addition to paid media, NAR will once again launch a full suite of new campaign assets for its members and REALTOR® associations to leverage locally.

The five “That’s Who We R” TV spots feature four storylines, including “Family,” “Game Night,” “Hair Salon” and “Food Bank”:

– Family :30

– Game Night :15

– Hair Salon :15

– Food Bank :30

– Food Bank :15

Visit ThatsWhoWeR.realtor for more information on NAR’s “That’s Who We R” national advertising campaign.

