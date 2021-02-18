RISMedia’s Newsmakers: Celebrating the Industry’s Inspirations and Trendsetters

Those that achieved great feats in 2020 did so through innovation and creativity. We recently announced the RISMedia 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers, individuals who decided to focus on compassion and inspiration during a time fraught with challenges, helping to bring positivity to the industry.



Our Inspirations category honors those who make a difference every day. As we call them, “The Big-Hearted and the Brave,” there is no shortage of generosity and community spirit among the real estate professionals in the Inspirations category. From supporting charitable causes like food banks, military families, animal rescue and those with disabilities, our Inspirations lead by example.

We call our Trendsetters the “Creative Thinkers.” They inspire us all in creative, new ways to stand out in our communities and markets. From creating unique and customized marketing campaigns, to spotting future trends, these leaders are forging new paths for all the industry to follow.

Read about their accomplishments on their Newsmaker profile pages and, below, hear what they have to say about their recognition and their thoughts on the future of real estate.

Ennis Antoine – Inspiration

Senior Vice President, Training and Career Development

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties



“It is humbling and also reassuring [to be named a Newsmaker]. All of us have a calling on our life and must walk in it. I’m excited to have the opportunity to be recognized among such great leaders in this industry and be an example for those that look like me I am hoping to continue being change in this industry and helping others grow and become successful in the real estate industry and in life.

“I expect a post-pandemic economic rebound, improved job conditions and stable interest rates to continue in 2021. The pandemic has caused a shift in how we do business. We will see a more diverse workplace and elevated levels of customer service commitment. Leadership will begin to reflect the community it serves.”

Amy Chorew – Trendsetter

Vice President, Learning

Realogy Expansion Brands

“I’m deeply honored by the RISMedia Newsmaker recognition. Providing our affiliated brokers and agents with the resources they need to be more engaged, productive and successful is what fuels my team to develop first-class learning and training opportunities.

“Our focus is to continue to up our game and create learning content that’s the best in the business. We are hyper-focused on delivering our affiliates just-in-time learning, so they get the content they want, when they need it and how they need it.”

Dana Green – Trendsetter

Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Dana Green Team



“I am both honored and proud to be named an RISMedia 2021 Trendsetter. It is especially meaningful this year to be a Trendsetter, defined as “Creative Thinkers.” Across the industry, we were met with many hurdles, and thinking innovatively and creatively was essential to exceed our clients’ expectations, which is always a team priority.

“The coming year will continue to bring hurdles, but it will also bring incredible opportunities for both buyers and sellers with all of the movement taking place across the country as people re-look at their homes and priorities. We are unwavering in our dedication to our clients and will meet any challenges with energy, grace and creative thinking!”

Thomas McGowan – Inspiration

Agent

CENTURY 21 New Millennium



“It is an honor to be an RISMedia Newsmaker. I was not expecting to be named a Newsmaker for doing something that I love to do!

“Over the next year, I see the market continuing to be strong. 2020, in spite of everything that was going on, was a great year for so many. In the coming year, I plan on being able to assist even more families in finding their dream home, as well as continuing to give back to the communities in which these families are moving to.”

Carrie Little – Trendsetter

Managing Broker

CarMarc Realty Group



“Being named an RISMedia Newsmaker is an honor. As boutique broker/owners, we are often overlooked. However, RISMedia, a forward-thinking news outlet, looks at everyone that has a voice—not just the big brokerages.

“As a broker/owner in the suburban marketplace, I foresee real estate remaining stable, prices increasing and inventory continuing to remain low. Our goal at our company is to educate our agents to always think of the consumer and remain up to date on what’s happening with the pandemic and the marketplace. We will continue be a voice in the cities and consumers we serve and a voice for homeownership. We also want to make sure we are able pivot when the market levels out and when we begin to see pre-foreclosures again.”