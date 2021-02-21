Projecting Safety Still Matters

Once the pandemic hit nearly one year ago, keeping a home safe from germs quickly became part of a REALTOR®’ s day-to-day. Everyone was talking about being more cautious and having controlled showings when allowing buyers into a prospective seller’s home.

We immediately worked with our REALTORS® to create protocols so that they were truly doing everything they could to keep homes and home sellers safe. I distinctly remember recommending that they block showing times with controlled, small-group showings, as this was the easiest way to get control and keep the risk mitigated.

From very early on, we insisted that all buyers, buyer’s agents, home inspectors or anyone else coming into our listings wear a mask. We also made strong recommendations to REALTORS® that they tell their sellers to leave the doors to the rooms and closets they want to show open—and leave the lights on. These two tactics alone prevent anyone from having to touch doors and light switches. Having booties, hand sanitizer, wipes and more readily available was—and still is—necessary.

If you’re wondering why we’re still talking about safety measures after almost 12 months of this pandemic, keep in mind the fact that safety is now part of the listing conversion process—and will be for quite a while.

We’ve had agents within our company, and some from other companies around the country, receive numerous referrals and even convert clients solely due to how seriously they took safety measures.

“I had a listing that went with me because of how seriously we took the pandemic and the precautions we put in place to keep all parties safe. No other REALTOR® had discussed any precautions with them.”

– Colleen Crowley, REALTOR®, Lamacchia Realty

Prior to this anomaly, you beat out other agents for a listing based on your marketing, technology, reputation, etc. Today, how you deal with safety is another one of those tools to help you gain more business.

We saw this trend early on, so we created an infographic called “10 Steps to a Safe Home Showing.” As soon as we launched it in a video update, it went wild, and REALTORS® throughout the country were downloading it to use in their territory.

“I was chosen for one listing specifically because of the safe home showing procedures.”

– Leslie Storrs, REALTOR®, Lamacchia Realty

We’re giving you all carte blanche to download the documents, put your own logo on them and use them in your area. Go to https://crushitinre.com/realtor-10-steps-safe-showings/ to download the infographic and flyers we’ve created.

We also created a resource page on our Lamacchia Realty website that listed all the steps in a more consumer-friendly manner. Visit www.safehomeshowing.com and use this as a guide to create your very own page for your site.

By taking safety seriously this year, and following these steps and precautions, you’ll grow your business in 2021.