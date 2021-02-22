Operational Excellence Key to Building a Successful Team

Consumer demand and public reviews have forced better service over the last 10 years, and many real estate agents have discovered that a properly configured team is the best way to deliver the service consumers expect.

The Houston Association of REALTORS® (HAR) knows that real estate teams are the future and understands the tremendous opportunity to help its members. HAR has a forward-thinking leadership team that is setting the standard nationally on how a real estate board can help its members build teams with “operational excellence” at the core.

When I was invited to participate on a team leader panel for the first-of-its-kind collaboration between HAR and Workman Success Systems at the HAR TEAMS event last December, I was honored. More than a hundred agents attended the HAR Teams virtual event, which was packed with strategies and systems to increase their business and give them their life back.

The HAR leadership vision combined with Workman Success master coaches, clients and experts designed the ultimate virtual team event. The event wasn’t your typical overcrowded Zoom call, but a multi-track event delivered on the best virtual platform I’ve experienced to date. There were tracks that met the needs of all the components of a team, from broker/owner and team leader to a new agent interested in joining a team…and even included team administrators. HAR recognizes that everyone is key to a team’s success and wants to provide their membership with all the tools and knowledge they need to get their team on the right track.

The track for team leaders who want to do a better job understanding team dynamics and how to run and grow a successful team had more than 158 people in attendance. Attendees got to hear Verl Workman, CEO of Workman Success, teach team leaders “How to Create a Dynasty by Building a Team That Dominates” and the strategies behind “Hiring an A-Team.”

Cleve Gaddis, master coach, speaker and trainer with Workman Success Systems, spoke to a packed virtual room for the team members, buyer’s agents and listing partners track and covered “Optimizing Lifetime Value and Creating Customer Experiences That Convert.”

Kaprice Gunn, Workman Success Systems master coach, did an amazing job with the behind-the-scenes admin/support staff track. Admin staff are the backbone of every team, and Gunn showed them how to add a little extra to their ordinary to become extraordinary.

I was excited to join Reinhardt REALTORS® Team Leader Joe Peoples, Hip Realty Group Broker/Owner Tammi Slay, Gaddis and Workman for the team leader panel. Attendees had the opportunity to ask us questions before HAR’s own board member, Cathy Trevino, closed out this captivating event.

