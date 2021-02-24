The Power of a Positive Attitude

Vince Leisey

President

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate

Omaha, Neb.

www.bhhsamb.com

Region served: Metropolitan Omaha Area

Years in real estate: 34

Number of offices: 6 (5 in Nebraska, 1 in Council Bluffs, Iowa)

Number of agents: 993

No. 1 tip for attracting top agents: Focus on coaching and culture. The overall culture of having an environment that’s full of energy, excitement, encouragement and enthusiasm where people walk around with passion and a positive attitude is highly contagious.

What is your secret to staying relevant in today’s ever-changing real estate landscape?

Maintaining great relationships with our agents through Zoom mastermind groups, sales meetings and coaching sessions. Also, reaching out through text and phone calls is critical. Keeping in touch and letting them know we care as a management team is so important.

How do you stay in touch with your clients?

My clients are my agents. Historically, we stay in touch through numerous events and get-togethers throughout the year, but given today’s current state with the pandemic, we, as a leadership team, are making more calls and sending more texts to stay in touch. That said, we did have some outdoor events like food trucks last fall.

Where does your market stand in regard to reopening in the midst of COVID?

We are currently open for agents to come into the office, and while we never fully closed, we do have COVID policies in place: masks must be worn unless at your work station, there’s a maximum five people at a time in a conference room, anyone using a conference room/work station must clean it before and after its use, etc. Additionally, all closings are taking place in our garage area with a “drive-thru” style. We expect to stay this way with no large mastermind groups, training sessions or sales meetings during the first quarter, then play it by ear from then on.

In what ways have you helped your agents cope with the challenges associated with the pandemic?

We tried really hard to talk about how important it is to keep a positive mindset. That regardless of how you do that (meditation, exercise, prayer, reading, podcasts, inspirational videos), to do it daily so that you have a routine that creates the right state of mind every morning. Otherwise, it’s a struggle to be productive and happy. The power of a positive attitude is priceless.

Where do you see your business in five years?

I see us continuing to grow our agent base from 1,000 to 1,400. In addition, we’ll continue to focus on sharing ideas with our agents through coaching, masterminds and sales meetings. We’ll also be focused on helping agents build and grow their business through cultivating relationships with the help of new technologies and social media.



