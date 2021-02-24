RPRÂ® Launches a ‘Refreshed’ Version of its Website

Editor’s Note: This is part of a monthly video series from the National Association of REALTORSÂ® to inform and educate members about important aspects of being a real estate professional. Watch for this series each month in RISMedia’s Daily Real Estate Advisor.



RPRÂ® (Realtors Property ResourceÂ®) has launched a completely redesigned and refreshed version of its real estate data website. This new design was directly influenced by REALTORÂ® feedback. It’s the same powerful data, tools and reports that REALTORSÂ® expect from RPR, but now the site boasts a more modern look, feel and functionality. It’s cleaner, more intuitive and more in line with a REALTORÂ®’s regular routine in mind. Watch this quick video to learn the “hows” and “whys” of RPRÂ®’s big upgrade.



