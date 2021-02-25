THA Brands Expands Into West Virginia

Jerry Holden, CEO of THA Brands and The Holden Agency, recently announced the addition of Brian Feldmeier as the company’s first broker in West Virginia.



THA Brands was formed by Holden in 2019. THA Brands encompasses the services of real estate (The Holden Agency), (THA Realty, nationwide), capital and commercial lending (THA Capital), mortgages (THA Mortgage), and title services (THA Title) within one company.

Holden says, “Brian Feldmeier is THA Brands’ first real estate broker in the state of West Virginia and will be the point person in that state.”

In total, Feldmeier has been a real estate broker for over 18 years. His extensive knowledge in the real estate industry continued to climb with his previous careers as an associate broker and appraisal department coordinator and property manager at Wetzel Valley Agencies, Inc.

Feldmeier decided to seize the opportunity and partner with THA Realty because he “was impressed with the eagerness and professionalism of the company and all of the support areas THA provides to their people.

Feldmeier stated, “I believe that building a relationship and trust with your client helps walk them through this process one step at a time. It is a big role in a big moment in their lives for both buyers and sellers.”

