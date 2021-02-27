Newsmakers Hall of Fame: Allan Dalton on Creating a Collaborative Environment

﻿

Allan Dalton, chief executive officer of Real Living Real Estate and SVP of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices was recently inducted into RISMedia’s 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers Hall of Fame.

RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers is a yearly campaign that awards those who have shown ingenuity and who have accomplished incredible success within the real estate industry. For 2021, RISMedia honored nearly 300 individuals along with its third annual Hall of Fame—a select group of icons in the industry who are recognized for their long-standing and/or exemplary service.

In 2020, Dalton helped his organization find success even amid a challenging year. The biggest obstacles encountered were related to social distancing and quarantining, due to an industry where much of the value, historically, is based on physical contact and engagement, says Dalton. However, the organization was able to shift and adapt, and, with Dalton’s history of introducing futuristic ideas, he has no reservations about doing the same in 2021.

“This year, the real estate industry, moving forward, will begin resolving how to balance the COVID-forced realization surrounding virtual-centric efficiencies, while maintaining perceived value among consumers,” he says.

Dalton says he will lead with the following goal in mind: “Continue creating a collaborative environment, leading to consensus-driven strategies, systems and solutions surrounding collectively determined pursuits and outcomes.”

To Dalton, being named a Newsmaker and inducted into the Hall of Fame in some ways mirrors the NFL Hall of Fame.

“As I contemplated the individual merits of each honoree, I became increasingly convinced of the similarities,” says Dalton. “Each RISMedia Hall of Fame member dedicated their God-given talents to their careers. Additionally, it is only because of their mentors and teammates in a highly competitive arena that they were able to distinguish themselves over many years.”

“The football Hall of Fame members are selected by those who follow their careers most closely… the writers,” adds Dalton. “The RISMedia Hall of Fame members are selected by both peer review and by the most knowledgeable writers in all of real estate: RISMedia. I await my yellow jacket.”

To hear more insights from Dalton, view the video below:







For consideration for the 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers, please email nominations to maria@rismedia.com. Official online nominations will open this spring.

Liz Dominguez is RISMedia’s senior online editor. Email her your real estate news ideas to ldominguez@rismedia.com.

