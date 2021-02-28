Institute for Luxury Home Marketing: February 2021 Luxury Market Report

The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing (The Institute) Luxury Market Report is your guide to an analysis on the trends and comparative data on the top-residential markets throughout Canada and the United States.

February’s report reviews the current statistics for the luxury market in North America month-over-month, as well as the 13-month trend.

In this report, The Institute reviews some forecasted luxury real estate trends for 2021.

They review what experts are anticipating as being long-term trends, both new and unexpected, as well as some differing opinions.

The trends analyzed range from the work/lifestyle balance and priority changes in lifestyle requirements to home purchases that are bucking expectations.

The Institute also investigates the external factors that have become an integral part of why there is such a strong buyer demand—and whether this is sustainable in 2021.

Home decor and design trends are reviewed as the events of 2020 have changed the collective view on the necessities required in a home.

Discover the impacts of working and playing from home, how aesthetics are influenced by virtual meetings, and how old spaces are being reinvented.

Just as important is the need to find refuge in the home. It no longer simply serves just as a showcase for entertainment. Rather, home furnishings and decor are also being integrated to offer a place of welcome refuge.

Finally, The Institute touches on how residential developers are pivoting to meet the new demands from their luxury buyers.

