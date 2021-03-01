RISMedia Unveils New Brand Design

Leading design and branding agency Real Estate Webmasters provided RISMedia’s new, modern look and tagline, “Integrity in Real Estate,” to help define the future of the storied brand

RISMedia is excited to unveil its new, modern brand design and tagline, “Integrity In Real Estate,” as well as announce a comprehensive overhaul of its entire website and technology platform to be released later this year.

The rebrand, showcased at the website RISRedux.com, is part of a larger initiative to completely modernize and improve all of RISMedia’s print and digital offerings. Later this year, RISMedia will be launching a brand-new, SEO-friendly website and new email platform to improve the deliverability of its high-quality content to over 350,000 subscribers. Its highly regarded Real Estate magazine will also showcase the new brand and additional features and enhancements beginning with the May 2021 issue.

“RISMedia decided to rebrand because we’ve had a long and storied history over the past 40 years,” said President, CEO and Publisher John Featherston. “We’re becoming a very different organization. The products and services that we now provide to the industry have changed, and with that, we wanted to demonstrate the vitality of our organization and the value we provide going forward.”

RISMedia selected design and engineering powerhouse Real Estate Webmasters Inc. (REW) to achieve this transformational change to its business and brand. REW is known in the real estate industry for providing many of the top teams and brokerages with website platforms, lead generation and SEO.

Watch a video about the rebrand here:

The newly refreshed brand reflects a modernized and more flexible look and feel in all-caps. The previous logo, which includes an overhead arc symbolizing an encompassing umbrella, connection and sense of community, was included in the “A” in RISMedia, as a nod to the company’s history.

Featherston shared his thoughts about the new tagline. “Our historic tagline, ‘The Leader in Real Estate Information,’ has aptly described our company for more than 40 years, and our readers have come to know us as that leader in the industry,” Featherston added. “But our company is evolving into so much more. The industry knows us for integrity in all that we do—not only print and online news and information, but also our events, awards and reports; through our content marketing platforms; and as a vital conduit for our clients in marketing, advertising, and connecting brokers and agents to one another—and to our industry’s service providers—to support their businesses in helping them fulfill their clients’ homeownership needs. We felt as a media company, along with our new brand design and print and digital overhaul, that our tagline also needed to be updated to reflect our broader commitment to the experience that our clients can expect from us, no matter in what aspect they decide to engage with RISMedia. Morgan Carey and the REW team hit it out of the park with ‘Integrity in Real Estate.’ It’s at the core of everyone here at RISMedia and is reflected in everything we do.”

“When working with a 40-year-old brand that is as highly respected and well known as RISMedia, it is so important to honor the legacy of the brand and identify what makes it special,” said Morgan Carey, CEO of Real Estate Webmasters. “The challenge was to transform the brand into a far more modern and versatile version of itself without losing the integrity that it represents or the recognition it has earned through years of providing high-quality content.”

An important aspect of this project was to improve performance and increase value for RISMedia advertisers. To that end, rismedia.com is undergoing a complete rebuild, including having REW implement a full SEO strategy to increase organic traffic. RISMedia’s Daily e-News is also getting a complete redesign, and will be powered by new, best-of-breed email deliverability software.

“Information is a currency and RISMedia is a deliverer of that currency to our readers,” said Featherston. “We want to make a difference and help real estate professionals be even more successful than they ever have been in the past.”

The rebrand rollout is planned for the next quarter with the new logo and tagline making its debut in the May issue of Real Estate magazine, and the revamped website and daily news launching shortly thereafter. Plans are in the works to also have REW redesign RISMedia’s ACESocial, its premier social media content delivery platform for real estate professionals, to complete the transition to the new brand.

Both RISMedia and Real Estate Webmasters have stated that this project has been a great success and that it has deepened their relationship and mutual respect for each other’s firms.

“Real Estate Webmasters has been a longtime supporter and advertiser of RISMedia,” said Carey. “Their founder John Featherston has been a mentor to me and through this project we have become great friends. We are so honored to have been invited to be a part of their journey.”

“I believe that Real Estate Webmasters is a must for every single real estate brokerage firm in this industry…if they’re going to improve their web presence,” Featherston said. “I look forward to working with them for many years to come, and I want to thank them for what they’ve done for RISMedia and what they’re going to do in the future for many of our clients.”