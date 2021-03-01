What Agents Want vs. What They Say They Want

As brokers, owners and team leaders, we try to provide services, solutions, training, technology, marketing, workspaces and so much more for our agents with the goal of making them happy and helping them be productive. But a majority of agents rarely use the services provided by the brokerage and complain that the commission structure is out of balance. So what do they really want? There are almost as many answers to this question as there are agents, but when you dig deeper, you learn that what most people crave is to be loved, to have and provide income for their families, to feel secure and to be part of a community that makes a difference.

While agents want more leads or higher splits, what they are actually saying is that they are not earning enough money to feel secure. As leaders, if we get to the root of the problem, we will most likely find that we already provide the tools agents need to accomplish their financial goals. So how do we get them to use the resources provided?

As an owner, you walk a fine line between creating accountability and leaving the agent discouraged or picked on, so they begin looking for other places where they can complain without accountability.

Coaching companies exist for this reason. When agents engage with an outside coach, they invest in systems, tools and advice, and because they are paying for it, they are much more likely to follow the advice and utilize the tools. Accountability is a choice they make in this circumstance, and since they made the choice, they own the accountability.

A great coaching company in partnership with the brokerage will dive into the company-provided tools and resources and partner with the managers and leaders to help the agents who have engaged in the coaching adopt those systems. Great coaches are focused on keeping the agent dialed in on money-making activities and creating leverage in their business and lives.

As coaches, we can hold their feet to the fire by digging deep into their core motivating values, reminding them that their behavior is not consistent with their goals and beliefs. By tracking the activities that generate the desired results, coaches get to behaviors that allow agents to find increased income, better life balance, love and stability. By using the right third-party coaching partner, brokers can focus on their strengths and allow agents to invest and focus on their personal and business development.

Every office has a culture that is either intentionally or accidentally created. My challenge to each brokerage and office is to create your culture of productivity and coaching. Having partnered with many brokers and owners, we have found that we can serve more agents and create lives of purpose, productivity and prosperity by working together.

Verl Workman is the founder and CEO of Workman Success Systems (385-282-7112), an international speaking, consulting and coaching company that specializes in performance coaching and building successful power agents and teams. Contact him at Verl@WorkmanSuccessSystems.com, or go to www.workmansuccess.com to learn more.

