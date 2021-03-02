Reach and Grow Your Online Audience

Massachusetts Real Estate Professional Leverages Propertybase’s Robust Feature Set



For Stacey Alcorn—CEO of LAER Realty Partners in Chelmsford, Massachusetts—one of the things real estate brokerages have to do to stay ahead in today’s competitive market is constantly update their website with the tools and services necessary to bring their value proposition to life. Offering more than just a website, Alcorn has positioned her brokerage at the head of the pack thanks to a longstanding partnership with global real estate software company Propertybase.

Jumping into the mortgage industry in the ’90s, Alcorn eventually transitioned to real estate, buying her first franchise in 2000. She spent the next 14 years building her brokerage under the franchise before branching out and starting an independent real estate company. Today, LAER Realty Partners has 20 offices that are home to 550 agents serving all of Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

“When I rebranded my real estate company in 2014, that’s when I began looking at what website options were available,” says Alcorn.

She ultimately chose Propertybase due to its robust feature set.

“Propertybase does a little bit of everything,” explains Alcorn. “It’s more than just a site. Not only is it packed with SEO features, but it also has a CRM system, a transaction management piece and a blog. It’s super robust.”

With a plethora of features designed to maximize a brand’s reach, Alcorn points to Propertybase’s market research as a key component that has allowed the brand to flourish.

“Anyone who visits our site can quickly and easily find year-over-year statistics for new listings, recent sales and more—all narrowed down to the particular city they’re interested in,” says Alcorn.

But it doesn’t end there.

In fact, the system has been loaded with 20,000 email address of agents in the area, making it easy for agents at LAER Realty Partners to go into the backend of the site and create new listing or open house emails that can be sent to agents who specialize in a particular area.

“Propertybase does a million things, which has made it even more important to have a robust marketing staff trained on the system in order to help our agents,” says Alcorn.

The firm has also created 30 – 40 training programs, all of which are five to 10 minutes, to ensure agents have the support they need.

“Propertybase is easy for anyone to use if they take a little time to learn it,” says Alcorn, who has added a majority of the pages to the company site on her own.

“When we add a new tool/product that we are offering to our clientele, there’s no wait time to add a page to the site,” says Alcorn, laying the stage for a website that always looks fresh. “Because the website is so simple to use and easy to update, it literally changes every single month because of something we need to add or delete.”

As the future unfolds, Alcorn is looking forward to continuing to work with the Propertybase team.

“They have good people on staff, all the way up to the CEO. Anytime I’ve had an idea for a new piece, or a twist to the system, they’ve always been quick to respond,” concludes Alcorn. “And they always deliver what they say they’re going to deliver.”

For more information, please visit www.propertybase.com.

