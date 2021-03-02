Realogy Expands Real Estate Program RealSure(SM) to Atlanta

Realogy Holdings Corp. and Home Partners of America recently announced the expansion of real estate program RealSure to the Atlanta metropolitan area for home sellers who have a qualified property and work with a participating real estate agent affiliated with CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, ERA® or Sotheby’s International Realty®.

RealSure, now live in 12 U.S. markets, is designed to get to the bottom of the two questions consumers most often have when selling their home: What is the best price I can sell for in the market, and should I wait to look for my next home until my current home sells? The program leans on the guidance of a Realogy-affiliated agent from one of its brands and provides two defining features:

RealSure Sell: Provides home sellers with a 45-day cash offer while they work with an agent to find an better offer.

RealSure Buy: The choice is up to the home seller. Whether they accept the RealSure Cash Offer or a third-party offer, RealSure Buy helps to ensure they can win and move into a home with (subject to program terms and conditions):



– Assured Close: Extend RealSure’s 45-day cash offer up to an additional 45 days so sellers can close on a third-party offer while having RealSure’s cash offer available as a backup in case it falls through.



– Flex Stay: RealSure clients can stay in their current home for up to 30 days after closing their sale while they prepare to move into their next home.

“A true differentiator in Atlanta, RealSure brings both peace of mind to home sellers and a new way for real estate agents affiliated with Realogy brands to serve their clients,” said Kristin Aerts, vice president of consumer programs for Realogy. “In a fast-paced market like Atlanta, RealSure gives home sellers instant tools to be more competitive buyers and secure that next home they love.”

“We are incredibly excited to provide home sellers in the Atlanta area with the confidence to move forward with their next home, while having the flexibility to do it on their own terms,” said Tracey Jeter, vice president of sales and business development for Home Partners of America. “RealSure provides the certainty of a cash offer to sellers, while still offering them the ability to work with an expert real estate agent in order to seek the best price possible.”

RealSure is currently available in the cities of and metropolitan areas surrounding Atlanta, Denver, Dallas, Chicago and Houston as well as Colorado Springs, Colorado; Ft. Myers, Sarasota, Tampa and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Texas; and Sacramento, California.

For more information, please visit www.RealSure.com.

