Newsmakers Hall of Fame: Rosey Koberlein on Growing Organically

After four decades in real estate, Rosey Koberlein, chairperson—and past CEO—of Tucson, Arizona-based Long Companies, knows a thing or two about adapting to change and growing organically. Koberlein was recently inaugurated into RISMedia’s 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers Hall of Fame for her industry achievements.



RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers is a yearly campaign that awards those who have shown ingenuity and who have accomplished incredible success within the real estate industry. For 2021, RISMedia honored nearly 300 individuals along with its third annual Hall of Fame—a select group of icons in the industry who are recognized for their long-standing and/or exemplary service.

“I am humbled to be joining such an esteemed group of leaders who I have admired for years—not even thinking one day I would join them,” says Koberlein. “Real estate is the best industry. The leaders of the real estate industry are the best, and I am grateful that my years in the industry have landed me with my fellow real estate friends.”

At the start of the pandemic, Koberlein knew she had to act quickly, pivoting the organization and its agents and employees in less than 24 hours to work from home while “keeping all of the systems serving our agents and our consumers working at top speed.”

Part of that was having to learn medical protocols, such as distancing and disinfecting, to stay safe during a pandemic—now considered a new real estate leadership skill.

As for what’s next, Koberlein predicts the remainder of 2021 will be a strong year for real estate, particularly in Arizona.

“Long Companies’ goal is to grow organically through increasing agent productivity, acquiring other likeminded companies throughout Tucson and all of Arizona,” she says.