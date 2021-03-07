Fathom Holdings Acquires Red Barn Brokerage Business

Fathom Holdings Inc., a holding company that primarily operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Fathom Realty, recently announced it has acquired the residential real estate brokerage business of Red Barn Real Estate. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Woodstock, Georgia, Red Barn is a growing regional brokerage with approximately 230 agents, providing full-service residential real estate services for buyers and sellers throughout the greater Atlanta metro region.

“The addition of Red Barn Real Estate is a perfect complement to our existing business in the Atlanta region, where we currently have approximately 200 agents,” said Fathom Realty CEO Joshua Harley. “Red Barn agents will have full access to our proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent, which we believe will provide a distinct competitive advantage. Growing our agent base is a key focus for Fathom, and we are excited to welcome Red Barn’s agents to our Fathom family. We’re also proud to serve alongside Red Barn’s leadership team, which shares our values of servant leadership as we build critical mass in existing local markets and expand into new markets.”

Red Barn Co-Founder Ken Corsini added, “We have known and respected the Fathom brand and its agents as a formidable competitor in our marketplace. Fathom’s growth and investment in technology have been second to none in our sector. I am delighted that our agents have the opportunity to become part of a premier tech-forward firm that values servant leadership while helping agents grow their businesses.”

Scott Martineau, president of Red Barn, said, “I share our team’s enthusiasm and excitement in becoming part of a rapidly growing national organization. Fathom is changing the face of the residential real estate industry, not only for the benefit of agents, but for buyers and sellers alike.”

Martineau and Laura Crowe, managing broker, are responsible for overseeing Red Barn’s operations and agents, and will both join Fathom’s leadership team.

For more information, please visit www.fathomrealty.com.