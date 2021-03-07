Realty One Group Holding First Global Franchise Open House

Realty ONE Group recently announced it is already posting year-over-year record numbers in the first two months of 2021, with agent count up 22%, sales volume up 40% and franchise sales up 29%.

The UNBrokerage, as it’s known in the industry, has offices now in 45 states and Canada and is expanding into Europe, South America and Asia. The company is hosting representatives from five countries next week, March 10-12, in Las Vegas, Nevada, during its first Global Franchise Open House.

“I’d like to say we hit the ground running in 2021, but we never really stopped,” said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group. “Conservatively, we’re expecting to sign over 100 new franchises this year, selectively awarding new offices and partnering in new countries with entrepreneurs who embody our company’s brand, COOLTURE, YOU-first focus and community giveback.”

Last year, Realty ONE Group surpassed previous records, selling 86 franchises, despite the COVID pandemic, and adding more than 2,600 real estate professionals, according to the company.

On March 3, the company launched a five-week LIVE town hall program, named “March UNMadness,” to launch the evolution of ONE University and the keys to Realty ONE Group’s Business Ecosystem, which is the convergence of structured business coaching, business technology, business marketing and business lifestyle, all to achieve business success. March UNMadness weekly hosts will detail each of these functions of the business ecosystem.

For more information, please visit www.realtyonegroup.com.