Top 5 TED Talks to Motivate Your Real Estate Team

Everyone can use a bit of motivation from time to time, including real estate agents. Here’s a list of the top five TED talks you should show your team to take your real estate practice to the next level.

“Never Split The Difference” by Chris Voss

Negotiation is an essential part of an agent’s job. It comes naturally to some, but not so much to others. In this video, Voss, former FBI negotiator and current CEO of negotiation consultants The Black Swan Group, describes how to leverage FBI techniques to gain the upper hand during business negotiations. He promotes the importance of a good first impression and how to overcome one’s fear of rejection or offending other parties in the negotiation process.

“Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance” by Angela Lee Duckworth

When it comes to real estate, no matter how effective your sales skills, you’re going to run into a lot more no’s than yes’s—particularly for agents just starting out. Lee Duckworth, a former high-flying corporate consultant who left it all behind to follow her passion to teach seventh-grade math in NYC, outlines the value of perseverance, and how agents (or anyone) can directly translate their grit into success in whatever endeavors they undertake.

“The Four-Letter Code to Selling Anything” by Derek Thompson

There’s no getting around it—the ability to sell is integral to an agent’s success. This talk by Thompson, senior editor at The Atlantic, outlines the four-letter code to help your team sell anything—whether that’s a charming three-bedroom condo in Hawaii or convincing a seller to give you their listing.

“The Skill of Self Confidence” by Dr. Ivan Joseph

Think about the top-tier agents you know. On the surface, they probably do not share too many physical characteristics. They may have different interests, backgrounds, educational attainment or other things that make them stand out from the crowd. However, you’ll always find that the best agents exude self-confidence. In this talk, Dr. Joseph, the vice president of student affairs at Wilfrid Laurier University, explains how self-confidence is not an intrinsic quality, rather it is a skill to be mastered like any other.

“How to Spot a Liar” by Pamela Meyer

Real estate deals can often be high-stakes affairs, and in most markets, there are more sharks than minnows. If you’re not able to spot a liar or an unethical negotiator, you run the risk of losing money for your clients and subsequently taking a professional hit to your reputation.

By using tips provided in this TED talk by author, certified fraud examiner and entrepreneur Meyer, you can help insulate your clients from the corrosive effects and potential pitfalls associated with running into a liar in the course of your real estate duties.

Real Estate Express is the nation’s premier online real estate school, providing pre- and post-licensing courses, continuing education courses, and professional development to hundreds of thousands of real estate agents across the country. RealEstateExpress, along with its sister schools McKissock Learning, Superior School of Real Estate, Allied Schools, The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing and Hondros Education Group, helps real estate professionals achieve sustainable success throughout each stage of their real estate career.

