MooveGuru Partners With Blue Acorn to Provide PPP Loans

MooveGuru recently partnered with Blue Acorn to provide independent contractors with the ability to get a PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loan. Independent contractors in real estate may qualify for the forgivable government PPP loan.

According to MooveGuru, strong 2020 sales have “absolutely no impact upon your ability to qualify for PPP.” As long as agents received a commission check in February 2019 as an independent contractor, and did not get any money in the first round of PPP and are still in real estate, they qualify.

According to the Wall Street Journal: “The Biden administration last week announced several tweaks to the PPP aimed at helping the initiative reach more business, especially those with few or no employees. The rules released Wednesday change how sole proprietors, independent contractors and the self-employed can calculate the amount of funding they should receive.”

“When we investigated the new laws and realized that about 80% of the real estate agents in the U.S. could qualify for the PPP, we set out to find the right partner to help make the process easy for any real estate agent or mortgage loan officer to qualify within 15 minutes. Partnering with Blue Acorn was the perfect match,” says Scott Oakley, CEO of MooveGuru. “They already had an entire platform for real estate agents to qualify within minutes and the average agent is getting $12,500 in forgivable PPP loans.

“Small businesses and independent contractors were negatively affected by the global pandemic. This is your real estate agent, plumber, electrician, hair stylist and gardener. The PPP was designed to help these business owners financially survive, stabilize and hit their stride again. We are excited to have the opportunity to partner with MooveGuru and HomeKeepr to reach nearly one million real estate-based service providers around the country!” said Jimmy Flores, co-founder and president of Blue Acorn.



The deadline for any agent to submit an application is March 31. For more information, please visit mooveguru.blueppp.com.

