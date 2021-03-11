Century 21 Announces ‘2100 Cup’ and Hall of Fame Award Winners

Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently announced its “2100 Cup” and International Hall of Fame (IHOF) award winners for 2021. The annual honors celebrate the “very best of the best” CENTURY 21® System companies and sales professionals who go above and beyond for home-buying and selling clients as well as the communities in which they live and work.

The award winners, selected from submissions received by an internal review team of professionals from CENTURY 21® headquarters, were virtually recognized during the C21® brand’s Celebrate21, a month-long event featuring educational sessions, weekly keynoters and relationship-building exercises.

Introduced in 2000, the CENTURY 21 Art Bartlett 2100 Cup Award recognizes the brand’s top companies who earn the highest quality service ratings, go above and beyond and deliver 121% to clients and to their communities. The award is named in honor of C21® founder, Art Bartlett, who along with his partner Marsh Fisher, were industry trailblazers who first introduced the real estate franchise model to the industry, said the company.

The CENTURY 21 Dick Loughlin International Hall of Fame award recognizes system members who demonstrate a commitment to going above and beyond, giving 121% and delivering extraordinary experiences to home-buying and selling clients, to the community and to the CENTURY 21® brand.

The 2100 Cup and IHOF award winners for 2021 are:



2100 Cup: CENTURY 21 Northland, Traverse City, Michigan



International Hall of Fame: Lisa Myers, CENTURY 21 Champion Real Estate, Jacksonville, North Carolina

International Hall of Fame: Rusty Lowe, CENTURY 21 Harvey Properties, Paris, Texas

“There are no words that I can use to describe the impact these award winners have had on people’s lives, their families and to the CENTURY 21® organization as a whole, except maybe, extraordinary,” said Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate. “Everything that we do is aimed at helping our relentless sales professionals grow their businesses and achieve their greatest ambitions. It’s inspiring to watch them take the resources our brand provides and leverage them to make such a huge impact in the communities they serve.”

For more information, please visit www.century21.com.

