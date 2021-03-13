Newsmakers Hall of Fame: Sherry Chris on Quickly Adapting to Deliver Success

Sherry Chris, president and CEO of Realogy Expansion Brands leads the strategic growth of ERA Real Estate, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate and Climb Real Estate. Chris was recently inducted into RISMedia’s 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers Hall of Fame.



RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers is a yearly campaign that awards those who have shown ingenuity and who have accomplished incredible success within the real estate industry. For 2021, RISMedia honored nearly 300 individuals along with its third annual Hall of Fame—a select group of icons in the industry who are recognized for their long-standing and/or exemplary service.

“I am honored to receive this wonderful recognition. When I started my real estate journey more than 30 years ago, I strived to do things differently. From building relationships to building brands, my commitment to the industry and supporting entrepreneurs at all levels has never wavered,” says Chris. “I’ve been privileged to work with many outstanding real estate professionals throughout my career with the common purpose of raising the bar time and time again.”

Amid the pandemic, Chris was able to adapt to the challenges and find new ways of doing business even in uncharted territory to ensure that franchisees and affiliated agents would continue to build successful businesses.



“I deeply value personal and professional relationships. While it’s difficult to replace in-person interactions, we managed to find ways to use technology to reach more affiliated brokers and agents than ever before,” says Chris. “We were able to adapt quickly to reshape and reimagine what we could do for our clients and our colleagues. From delivering real-time thought leadership events for the Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate and ERA networks to personally hosting virtual office hours every day for members of our network, our focus was to help our affiliated networks conduct business in the ever-changing landscape.”

Looking toward the future, Chris is going to continue doing what she does best: supporting brand members through exceptional leadership so they can continue achieving success.

“It has always been my goal to exceed service expectations and help our affiliated brokers, owners and real estate professionals continue to grow their businesses,” says Chris. “It’s also critically important that we continue to be champions of change in our industry and embrace people across ethnicities, demographics and lifestyles to drive innovation in real estate.”

