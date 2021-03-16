Earnnest Recognized by FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market, recently announced that Earnnest has been selected as winner of the “Best Consumer Payments Company” award in the fifth annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Earnnest specializes in digital escrow payments, allowing for a fully digital transfer of funds in real estate transactions.

“It’s no secret that real estate transactions can be time-consuming and insecure and Earnest is delivering a breakthrough platform to deliver a beautifully simple process and stellar user experience,” said James Johnson, managing director, FinTech Breakthrough. “In just a few years, Earnnest has grown to become the largest digital earnest money service in the U.S., making an impact not only on the real estate industry but also within the larger FinTech market. Congratulations to Earnnest for winning our ‘Best Consumer Payments Company’ in the 2021 FinTech Breakthrough Awards program.”

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards was founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more. The 2021 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from across the globe.

“Earnnest is our answer to the future of real estate,” said Rick Altizer, CEO of Earnnest. “We’re providing a safe, streamlined and flexible process that we feel represents a significant industry breakthrough. Earnnest has already become the industry standard for earnest money deposits and this recognition from FinTech Breakthrough is an important validation of our innovative approach and successful execution. We are honored and grateful for the vote of confidence from FinTech Breakthrough.”

For more information, please visit www.earnnest.com.

