MLS Systems Partner to Share Listing Data

Starting this spring, more than half of Ohio’s 35,000 REALTORS® and brokers will have access to property data across the State of Ohio to better service their clients. MLS Now, Dayton REALTORS®, and Northwest Ohio REALTORS® are partnering together to share property data access among their MLS subscribers, powered by CoreLogic’s Matrix.

Northwest Ohio Realtors® CEO Megan Foos and Dayton Realtors® CEO Carlton Jackson developed the idea of having CoreLogic place their three Ohio-based MLS customers on the same platform. The idea was welcomed by a third MLS, MLS Now, which serves Northeast Ohio and parts of Central Ohio.

“We want REALTORS® in Ohio to have broader data access so they can better serve their clients.” said Foos. “By allowing seamless reciprocal access to all three Matrix systems though one interface, we were able to achieve that without the expense and challenges of merging companies or data.”

The National Association of REALTORS® has adopted policies that give REALTORS® a choice in what local association they join and which multiple listing service they choose to use.

“Our cooperation negates the need for members to have to choose between joining one MLS or another,” stated Jackson. “This will give our members the best resources across the state, enable us to deliver the highest quality of service and provide maximum listing exposure for Ohio homeowners.”

CoreLogic has been focused on delivering cooperative services between multiple listing customers. They developed a method of reciprocal access whereby each Matrix system has a single sign-on link that will allow the agent to access another instance of Matrix.

“All of us use CoreLogic Matrix for our MLS system and sharing access between us is going to deliver immense benefit to Realtors® and their clients,” said Carl DeMusz, CEO of MLS Now, the state’s largest multiple listing organization. “We have monitored the success of CoreLogic’s reciprocal access in California and Ontario and it is a very elegant solution. This will be a beneficial endeavor for all three Matrix MLS operations here in Ohio.”

Rollout for this new data access partnership is slated for Spring 2021.

Sources: MLS Now, Dayton REALTORS®, Northwest Ohio REALTORS®