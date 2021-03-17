Top 3 Reasons You Need a Real Estate Coach

Many people get into real estate full of enthusiasm, dreaming of driving luxury cars and living the high life. Then reality hits when your deal blows up, the home inspection results are terrible, and your clients are blaming you when something goes wrong in their house six months after settlement. If you’ve spent any time in real estate, you know this feeling. On those days, how do the most successful agents keep moving forward and seem to take it all in stride? They give an S.O.S. call to their coach. Here are the top three reasons you need a real estate coach.

1. Learn from an expert. When looking for a coach, it’s important you select someone with experience in the business. You need to know they can not only talk the talk, but also walk the walk. A coach who’s been a successful agent can give you tips and help you implement systems that they have developed by living through the business. The old saying is cliché, but why reinvent the wheel? Find a coach that has achieved great levels of success and model their methods.

2. Identify your strengths and weaknesses. After getting to know you and your business, a coach can provide an outside perspective of your progress. Your coach can pinpoint what is working well and what to improve, and can assist you with creating a plan to help you reach the next level of performance. Sometimes, you won’t like the feedback your coach provides. The goal is to accept constructive criticism and utilize it for growth. There is a reason all great athletes rely on coaches to refine their abilities. Business is no different.

3. Set accountability measures and stay motivated. All great agents need this. You work for yourself. If you don’t wake up and show up, no one will do the job for you. A coach can help you devise a plan and implement ideas that will guide your path to success. Your coach will check in with you and make sure you are on target to hit your goals. During the hard times, a coach can help pick you up, dust you off and let you know they believe in you. When the sky is falling around you, you just need someone to restore your faith in yourself. The best thing a coach can do for you is give you the confidence to drive you forward, pushing you past roadblocks and to the next level.

Coaching is the No. 1 way to boost your career and grow your business. At Iron Valley Real Estate, we offer coaching by some of our most successful agents and owners, exclusively to our agents, through our Ironclad Coaching program. Ironclad Coaching was created with you in mind. Whether you are an agent ready to take your business to the next level, or a team that has the ambition to go beyond where you thought you could go, this coaching platform was built for you.

