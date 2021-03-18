Baird & Warner Launches ‘Home+’ Multimedia Ad Campaign

Baird & Warner, an Illinois-based real estate services company, recently announced the launch of a new multimedia ad campaign that highlights Baird & Warner’s commitment to offering all services under one roof, including mortgage and title insurance.

Baird & Warner is rolling out its “Home+” (Home-plus) campaign to highlight its one-stop shop services across all media: outdoor billboards, hot spot wallscapes, print, direct marketing, social media and digital advertising. The new marketing effort will debut over the next few weeks.

“After a year where home became our everything, we wanted to communicate the value of working with Baird & Warner to gain an edge in a market where double-digit multiple offers have become the standard and acting quickly is imperative,” said Steve Baird, president and CEO of Baird & Warner. “Our 2,400 agents have access to dedicated teams of expert support staff, mortgage professionals and local attorneys who can provide flexible financing options and seamless closings—all working together to make sure ‘it’s easier here.'”

The new “Home+” ad campaign builds on the success of Baird & Warner’s “We Get You” effort, which was awarded first-place honors by Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®. Both ad campaigns were created in partnership with Chicago-based agency Simple Truth.

In the series of “Home+” ads, images evoke how our homes are evolving and changing purpose, often simultaneously serving as a school, office, fitness center, playground or simply a safe space. As one new ad says, “When it’s more than a home, you need a team with more to offer.” Each image is compelling in that it captures a new way people are enjoying their homes, such as a mom and her young son performing fitness planks with the words “Homebody”—using Baird & Warner’s trademark yellow for each word after “Home.”

“With each service we’ve added over our 165-plus years, it’s always been with the intention of making the process of buying and selling a home easier—from when we launched our own mortgage services in 1988 to title insurance in 2003,” said Peter Papakyriacou, the company’s senior vice president of Marketing and Communications. “If Chicagoans are expecting more from their homes, then they should expect more from their agents, and we’re proud to remind them that’s exactly why Baird & Warner continues to be Chicagoland’s most trusted and established hometown real estate company.”

For more information, please visit www.bairdwarner.com.

