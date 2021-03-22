Howard Hanna Announced New President of Global Relocation and Business Development

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services recently announced that Kelly Hanna Riley has been named president of Global Relocation and Business Development. As part of her new role, she will also lead Howard Hanna’s third-party relocation company as president of Relocation Horizons, Inc.

Riley will lead a staff that serves not only the 11-state footprint of Howard Hanna’s market areas, but clients located throughout the country and internationally through global networks of real estate brokers.

“Kelly will add an energy and enthusiasm to our relocation team,” said Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna, IV, president of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. “She is client oriented and will support the needs of our customers while adding more opportunities for our company and agents. This is a great day for progressive growth at Howard Hanna.”

Riley began her real estate career as a sales associate with Howard Hanna in 2007. She was the top producer in the company’s Adams Township office for five years. During her five-year tenure as manager of that office, Riley grew it to become one of the company’s top offices. Most recently as vice president and regional manager of the Pittsburgh North Region since 2017, her responsibilities have included the growth and profitability of eight offices in northern Allegheny County and Butler County.

“I have loved my time as the vice president and regional manager of the incredible Pittsburgh North Region” said Riley. “It has been my honor and my joy to watch the agents and management team grow and excel. I look forward to leading the Relocation and Business Development teams in all of the markets that we serve. I can’t wait to work to partner with more companies around the country and bring in many more business opportunities for our wonderful agents. I’m grateful for this journey.”

Riley serves on the board of trustees for Winchester Thurston School, the board of directors for St. Lucy’s Auxiliary to the Blind and the board of directors for the Howard Hanna Children’s Free Care Fund.

For more information, please visit www.howardhanna.com.